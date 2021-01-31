Arqana-Trot Prix d'Amerique sale complete

The sale topper for 200,000€ was hip 82 Fairy White

January 29, 2021 - The annual harness racing Prix d’Amerique mixed sale conducted by Arqana-Trot was completed this date at Deauville.

For the two sessions there were 278 lots offered and 175 sold for 3,686,500€, an average of 21,066€.

Last year the average was 20,842€ as 165 sold lots brought 3,439,000€.

The total sale topper (from first session) for 200,000€ was hip 82 Fairy White with a great three for one transaction (140,000€ plus winning mare in foal to Face Time Bourbon due March 11 and back to Ready Cash).

Her pedigree follows.

Among the overall sale toppers were two Face Time Bourbon shares that brought 190,000€ and 180,000€ respectively.

Fairy White

The sale topper for session two was hip 229 Comete Darche (9f Ready Cash -Java Darche- Baccarat du Pont ), a five-time winner of 223,200€ with a 1.10.0kr record.

She brought a winning bid of 110,000€ and her pedigree is posted below.

The session runnerup was hip 227 Gold River (5g Coktail Jet -Riviere Esperance- Kinder Jet ) that brought 110,000€.

This one has posted five career victories for 88,540€ earned.

Thomas H. Hicks