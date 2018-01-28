Prix d’Amerique sale gross €3,656,000

January 27, 2018 - Arqana-Trot completed its annual harness racing Prix d’Amerique Sale at Paris-Vincennes last evening.

Gross sales totaled €3,656,000, up €936,000 from last year.

166 lots sold (67.8%) from 245 presented.

The Jean-Pierre Dubois sold hip 202 Firefly (3f Ready Cash -Topaze Bourbon) led the way bringing a €220,000 winning bid from CMV Trotting Center. This one represents the family of Mara Bourbon, Sam Bourbon and Qualita Bourbon.

The second highest seller was hip 231 French Darling 3f, Love You -Native Darling) that Jean Marc Souici bought for €160,000. This filly is in to race Sunday in the ninth at Paris-Vincennes.

Nine of the top 20 horses sold were Dubois’ stock.

The leading consignor was Haras de la Brosse (15 lots for €1,042,500) that included the Dubois’ horses and leading buyer was Jack G.H. DeJong who bought five for €315,000 including Erika Dream (4f Ready Cash -Situtunga) for €125,000 and that is also in to go Sunday in race eight.

A Bold Eagle breeding share sold for €128,000 with Lutfi Kolgjini the buyer, and several yearlings sold including How To Love (by Bold Eagle ) for €38,000 and Helm Nonantais (by Bird Parker ) for €32,000.

For sale results click here

Thomas H. Hicks