Arqana-Trot Sale begins today

January 23, 2019 - Today begins the annual Arqana-Trot mixed sale at Paris-Vincennes.

This attractive sales includes stallion shares, season 2020 breedings, broodmares and racing stock.

There are three sessions, 7:00pm today local time and 11:00am and 7:00pm tomorrow with the last two sessions sharing the stage with the Etalons Expo.

Dinner is served in the sale facility.

The Expo hosts many exhibits by stud farms, stallion owners, equipment and feed suppliers.

The sale and Expo draw a huge audience from throughout Europe.

For the Catalogue click here.

Thomas H. Hicks