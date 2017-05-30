Arque Hanover prevails

HARRINGTON, Del. - Arque Hanover notched his third win of the harness racing season Monday at Harrington Raceway with a 1:52 win in the $17,500 Open Pace.

Owned by Thomas Lazzaro, Robert Cooper Stables and Abe Basen, Arque Hanover was sent for the lead from post position six at odds of 3-5 to an opening quarter of 27.1 seconds. Arque Hanover led the field of eight through remaining fractions of 56.1 and 1:24.1 while Take It Back Terry battled first over. In the stretch, Arque Hanover held off "Terry" for a one length win. Framed Art was third.

Trained by Dylan Davis, it was the 16th career win for the Rock N Roll Heaven stallion.

Victor Kirby, who was involved in a racing accident Thursday night, wasted no time in getting back to the winner's circle. Kirby captured both halves of the daily double with Allwillworkout ($3.60) and Almost Cut My Hair ($7).

Venerable veteran Dancin Yankee ($12.80, Allan Davis) recorded his 56th career win in an $11,000 conditioned pace in 1:52 for owners Richard Lombardo and L&J Racing LLC. The Josh Green-trainee has banked nearly $1.6 million in his career.

Driver Jim Morand, who was injured in the aforementioned accident on May 25, is home recovering after surgery on his shoulder. Morand, who has enjoyed a successful career in racing for more than three decades, has won 9,404 races lifetime, ranking him among the sport's winning-est drivers all-time.

Matthew Sparacino