Art Major fillies stand out at Karaka sale

Art Major is quite simply one of the greatest harness racing sires in the world today. He continually sires both high class fillies and colts.

He is the sire of the fastest ever two-year-old in both Australia and New Zealand. Without any doubt Art Major is one of the world’s most commercial sires today. He has been Australian leading juvenile sire six times.

In North America, Art Major is the sire of 835 race winners, 8 millionaires, 19 with $750,000 plus, 41 with $500,000 plus, 111 with $250,000 plus and 314 with $100,000 plus in earnings to date. Art Major has 49 horses that have paced in 1:50 or faster and 512 in 1:55 or faster. His average earnings per eligible foal born is $86,737 and his average earnings per starter is $111,893.

In Australia, Art Major is the sire of 757 race winners, 2 millionaires, 10 with $500,000 plus, 28 with $250,000 plus and 101 with $100,000 plus. His average earnings per starter is $44,197.

In New Zealand, Art Major has progeny earnings of $11,826,240 from 508 foals three-year-olds and older.

At the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland on February the 12th (Monday), there are four outstanding Art Major fillies for sale as detailled below in the Breckon Farms draft. Here is your chance to buy a top racing prospect and a future broodmare with a sensational pedigree.

Lot 98 Summertime is a super bred filly that is a first foal from a Bettor's Delight half-sister to the champion race mare and 6 time Group 1 winning mare De Lovely ($656,113) now a successful broodmare having already left the Sapling Stakes winner Cole Porter. Summertime is closely related to the champion race horse Elsu ($2,083,352). How can we not mention the dam of De Lovely and Czanyi (dam of Summertime) that was top race mare Copper Beach ($185,991) who won the New Zealand Oaks and the Victorian Oaks. Copper Beach was the 2003-2004 3yo 'Pacing Filly of the Year'. Both Copper Beach and her daughter De Lovely won the Group 1 New Zealands Oaks.

De Lovely winning The New Zealand Oaks

Copper Beach winning The New Zealand Oaks

Lot 98 – Summertime (bay filly Art Major - Czanyi - Bettor's Delight)

This next filly in this sale at Karaka is Lot 119 called Atarah. She is a full-sister to Isaiah 13 wins ($537,545) and a half-sister to four other winners. Atarah is bred on the Art Major x In The Pocket cross. Besides Isaiah, in New Zealand only, this cross has produced Sky Major ($502,201), All U Need Is Faith ($107,594), Alta Maestro ($126,147), Max Phactor ($119,607), Mighty Flying Major ($139,425), Pacing Major ($178,113) and Say My Name ($118,388).

Isaiah winning the Flying Stakes

Lot 119 – Atarah (bay filly Art Major - E J Becks - In The Pocket)

Billion Dollar Baby is the next filly by Art Major to face the buyers. She is Lot 149 and is from a race winning Mach Three mare called High Society Gal. Billion Dollar Baby is her second foal. The first foal Bita Banta (2-year-old by Well Said ) won by 4 1/2 lengths at the Rangiora Workouts this week in his first time off the property, running home in 57.6 and looks to be sold to race in the Bathurst Series next month. Trainer Mark Jones says, "He's a pretty nice colt and goes good." This filly is a direct descedent of the international champion racemare Under Cover Lover who is now the dam and grand-dam of many many winners.

Under Cover Lover and her story

Lot 149 – Billion Dollar Baby (bay filly Art Major - High Society Gal - Mach Three)

The last of the four fillies by Art Major in the Breckon Farms draft is Lot 169 Miss Shuga. She is a half-sister to the promising Never Say Never that this writer sold to North American interests last year. Never Say Never won today at Dover Downs and took his record to 26 starts for 9 wins and $141,280 with a fastest time of 1:51.4f. Miss Shuga is from a good race winning Christian Cullen mare Maid In Splendour and is closely related to the outstanding Open Class race horse Desperate Comment 28 wins with over a million in the bank.

Lot 169 – Miss Shuga (bay filly Art Major - Maid In Splendour - Christian Cullen)

If you want to buy a winner then the odds are in your favour, big time, when you buy a yearling from the Breckon Farms draft at the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

