Art Major staying Down Under

Alabar is thrilled to announce that they’ve completed an agreement with Blue Chip Farms and the Art Major Syndicate that will allow Art Major to permanently stay in Australia.



He will no longer shuttle back to North America.



Alabar believe this is in the best interests of Art Major and will hopefully, not only prolong his career at stud, but will also give him the best chance of a well-deserved, long and enjoyable retirement.



Art Major is now nineteen years old and, while be is hale and hearty, the decision to alleviate him of the need to shuttle for back-to-back stud seasons is a pre-emptive one made with his welfare at heart.



As many will know, Art Major did have a health issue this season - but this was not age-related and is now completely resolved.



Art Major staying in Australia will also allow a window of time to freeze semen from him.



Starting his Southern Hemisphere career with Pepper Tree Farm in 2005 before shifting to Alabar in 2008, Art Major has enhanced the breed and the lives of so many people.



Breeders, yearling sales preparers, vendors and purchasers, owners, trainers, drivers and racegoers have all benefited from one of the most commercial and successful sires of all-time.



The sire of the winners of over $170 million to date, Art Major continues to raise the bar. His current star, Vincent may well be the greatest downunder horse he’s sired in his illustrious career so far.



With Art Major now staying in Australia, we look forward to many more great moments with a horse that means so much to us and to so many of our clients and friends.

Harnesslink Media