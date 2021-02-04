Art Major over $200m in progeny earnings

Art Major is quite simply one of the greatest harness racing sires in the world today. He continually sires both high class fillies and colts.

In North America he has sired the winners of over $145,000,000. In Australia he has sired the winners of over $68,000,000 and in New Zealand he has sired the winners of over $17,000,000 to date.



Art Major is a seven time Australian Leading Juvenile Sire.

Art Major set a new Australian 2yo prize money record with his first crop – and has been breaking his own record over and over again ever since.

He is one of the world’s most commercial sires – a prolific sire of sales topping yearlings.

Art Major continues to add to his incredible record and down under horses continue to show that they are as good as any in the world

Major Occasion A pulled off an upset when defeating the best mares the US, or should we say the Southern Hemisphere, has to offer. The daughter of Art Major flew home to win the $172,850 Dorothy Haughton FFA over "Horse Of The Year" Shartin and the fastest mare ever bred in Australia Soho Burning Love. All three mares were bred in the Southern Hemisphere.

Major Occasion A - $172,850 Dorothy Haughton FFA

Art Major has sired the top North American mares Handsofmycookie ($1,408,428), Artimittateslife ($997,991), JK Shesalady 13 wins from 16 starts ($972,730), Swinging Beauty 1:49.4 ($893,740) and Precocious Beauty ($869,828) and in Australia he has sired the top mares Nostra Villa ($476,860), Lady Euthenia ($461,285), Major Occasion ($456,178), Our Golden Goddess ($442,410), Louvre ($402,665) and Quick Draft ($401,119). In New Zealand he has produced the very good mares Princess Tiffany ($943,262) and Fight For Glory ($403,492).

At the New Zealand National Standardbred Yearling Sale in the Breckon Farms draft at Karaka there are six sensational Art Major yearling fillies up for sale and they are from some of the best bred families in the stud book.

Lot 24 - Sia

Sia is a sister to last season’s smart juvenile Passion And Power. Sia is a bay filly bred on the same Art Major - Bettor’s Delight cross as Princess Tiffany, Shandale and the Derby winner Major Trojan. A sister to the good juvenile winner Passion And Power, she’s out of a daughter of Group 2 winner and Derby and Breeders Crown runner-up Hot Shoe Shuffle. Her dam ranks as a half-sister to seven winners including the Breeders Crown 2YO champion Glenferrie Shuffle, the Inter Dominion heat place getter Jivin Cullen, the Country Clubs Championship winner Joshua Mac and to the dam of the Australian Pacing Gold Final place getter Delightful Jazz.

Lot 32 - Stumbling In

Dam a half-sister to Twist And Twirl, dam of the great King Of Swing. Art Major filly who is the third foal of the Mach Three mare Spin To Win, a 1:59.3 place getter whose a half-sister to five winners including the Sires’ Stakes 3YO champion and Northern Oaks winner Twist And Twirl, she the dam of the Miracle Mile, A. G. Hunter Cup and Breeders Crown winner King Of Swing and the Sires’ Stakes 2YO Fillies Championship winner Bettor Twist. Spin To Win is also a half-sister to the Newcastle Cup and Shirley Turnbull Memorial winner Feels Like Magic and to the $130,000 Victorian mare Bettor Give It, the dam of the NSW Sapling and SA Derby winner Mach Dan.

Lot 63 - Our Change

Half-sister to dual Sires’ Stakes champion One Change. She’s an Art Major half-sister to the 2YO and 3YO Colt of the Year One Change, winner of the Sires’ Stakes Finals at 2 and 3 and the 2YO Harness Jewels, and to the Sires’ Stakes 2YO Final placegetter Renske B. Her dam is a half-sister to the NZ Cup and Derby winner and Breeders Crown champion Changeover, the prolific Perth winner Change Stride and Change Gear. The filly is closely related to the Jewels and Messenger winner Eamon Maguire, the Bathurst Gold Chalice winner Focus Stride and the dual Miracle Mile and Auckland Cup winner Chokin.

Lot 75 - Hello Gorgeous

Sister to the former WA cup class pacer Shandale. Bred on the same cross as Princess Tiffany, she’s by the champion juvenile sire Art Major from the Bettor’s Delight mare Deliughtful Dale, the dam of four sub 2:00 winners including the WA Stratton Cup winner and Inter Dominion heat place getter Shandale and the Menangle winner Shandance. Her third dam is the 2YO Filly of the Year Megaera. She’s closely related to the 1:49 NSW multiple Group winner Cash N Flow, the Interdom Consolation winner Reba Lord and the Yearling Sales Series 2YO winner The Reckoning.

Lot 79 - Double Down

Filly is closely related to dual Inter Dominion Final place getter Flaming Flutter. Bay filly by the sire of the winners of almost $200 million Art Major . She’s the second foal out of the 1:57 Bettor’s Delight mare Double Shot, a sister to four $100,000 earners including Mark Dennis, the winner of 47 races and $340,000, the dual Winter Cup winner Waitfornoone, Fight Fire With Fire and to the dams of the dual South Australian Cup winner Flaming Flutter (1:49.2), the winner of $820,000, and the Harness Jewels, dual Sires’ Stakes champion and 2YO Filly of the Year Elle Mac

Lot 118 - Luvstruck

Filly from the Caduceus Club Classic winner Linda Lovegrace. Bay filly by the seven-time Australian champion sire of two-year-olds Art Major . She’s the third foal of the Group 1 Caduceus Club Classic winner and Jewels, Breeders Crown and NZ Oaks place getter Linda Lovegrace, whose first foal Lovesomewhere is a winner. Linda Lovegrace ranks as a full sister to the Group 1 Young Guns and Group 3 Sapling Stakes winner Smooth Deal, the multiple Group place getter Gina Grace (1:51.8) and the Menangle winner Bettor Step Aside (1:54.5). The third dam Jessie Grace left 11 winners including five in 2:00 and three $100,000 earners including the WA Derby heat winner Pazam.

