Art Major still on top of his game

Racing from two to four years, Art Major started 49 times for a fantastic record of 32 wins and 9 placings for a massive $3,273,217 in stakes with a 1:48.4m record. Art Major is the richest son of the inmortal Artsplace. Art Major won his last three starts on the racetrack and those wins were in the $824,000 Canadian Pacing Derby, the $729,730 Breeders Crown and the $350,000 US Pacing Championship.

Art Major is from the prolific producing Nihilator p3, 1:49.3 ($3,225,653) mare in Perfect Profile p2, Q1:59.1 who produced 13 foals for 10 winners of over $5 million in stakes. As well as Art Major she has produced the full brother Perfect Art whose 716 foals have won $13,653,246 in Australia and Western Edition (by Western Hanover) who stood in Queensland and has 192 foals, 64 starters, 34 winners that have won $1,097,614 to date in Australia.

Art Major is a full brother in blood to Worldly Beauty 1:49.3 ($2,146,076) and a full brother in blood to the dam of Captaintreacherous 1:47.1 (3,153,541). Real Artist ($80,000,000 + in earnings) is a half brother to the dam of Art Major as well. In summation, the best son of the great Artsplace from the hottest maternal families in the world in the last twenty years.

Art Major's fastest son Art Official beating the great Somebeachsomewhere.

Race Of The Decade, #1 - 2008 Meadowlands Pace.

Art Major has had an outstanding siring record right from the start and continues to produce the elite level age group horses with each crop. In North America he has produced some of the world's best horses including world champion Art Official p3,1:47 ($2,082,885), JF Endofanera ($2,049,580), Hypnotic Blue Chip 1:47.2 ($1,787,311) , Santanna Blue Chip ($1,666,701) etc. Down Under he is the sire of For A Reason now standing at stud and bred over 100 mares this season, Follow The Stars now at stud and bred 140 mares this season and Sushi Sushi to mention just three. He has consistently produced great colts and fillies and the longevity of their racing careers is a feature. It is not only the stars that he continues to leave that is impressive, it is the consistency in performance that he brings to the table every single year. Hard to find fault with his career as it stands today.

Art Major has made a big impact in Australia and New Zealand right from the start. In Australia he is the sire of over $38 million in progeny earnings and in New Zealand he is the sire of just under $10 million in progeny earnings. In North America Art Major is the sire of over $100 million in progeny earnings.

That is $148,000,000 in progeny earnings throughout the world.

His winners to foals percentages hovering around the 50 to 60% mark is up with the very best achieved in Australasia. Shows no signs of slowing down and continues to serve huge books of mares. He has served over 250 mares each of the last three years in Australia and in New Zealand he has served over 170 for each of the last three years and they are his largest numbers, biggest crops ever in New Zealand.

Breckon Farms have two fillies and four colts by Art Major in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka next Monday the 20th of February.

Lot 4 – Jack Jones (bay colt, Art Major / Jacinta Jones)

Jack Jones is a full brother to two two-year-old winners Jaxine Jones 1:57.7 and Its Major Bubbles 1:57 and is from the family of millionaire pacer Chokin ($1,240,098) and 5-time Group 1 winner Fly Like An Eagle ($699,419).

Lot 22 – Drum Beat (bay colt, Art Major / Milagro)

Drum Beat is a half-brother to six winners and is from the family of Reba Lord ($752,265), Group 1 winner Megaera ($250,646), Group 1 & 2 winner Sovereign Hill ($432,555), Breeders Crown winner Katy Perry ($483,983), Shandale ($158,047) and New Zealand Cup winner Arden Rooney ($1,070,230).

Lot 46 – Toomuchlip (bay filly, Art Major / Racketeers Girl)

Toomuchlip is the second foal from Group 3 winning Falcon Seelster mare Racketeers Girl ($86,545) who is a half-sister to five winners, including multiple Group 1 placed Bettor Dreams ($186,952). Toomuchlip is once again from the famed Regina family.

Lot 54- Ball of Art (bay colt, Art Major / Star Of The Ball)

Ball Of Art is a brother or half-brother to six winners including the Group 1 placed Macha ($124,835) and the Group 2 placed Swamp Major ($43,296). Ball Of Art is closely related to Fleet Magic ($276,945) and the Group 1 winning mare Pembrooks Delight ($137,480).

Lot 66 – All Yours (bay colt, Art Major / Temepara Cullen)

All Yours is the third foal from the black type Christian Cullen mare Temepara Cullen ($40,143), who is the dam of Strawberry Stride ($41,884) and a full-sister to million dollar earning multiple Group 1 winner Stunin Cullen and a half-sister to Group 1 winner Coburg, who in turn has left the Group 1 winner Veste and recent winner Smiley Sophie ($53,986). Family of ten times Group 1 winning millionaire pacer Il Vicola ($1,580,948) and five time Group 1 winning millionaire pacer and 2yo Pacer of the Year Gotta Go Cullen ($1,173,343).

Lot 71 – Fantasize (bay filly Art Major / Thebestamancanget)

Fantasize is the fourth foal from an unraced Mach Three mare Thebestamancanget who is a half-sister to nine winners and is the dam of Vasari ($58,144).

The second dam is the Soky’s Atom mare Ciccio Star ($102,499) who has produced nine to race that have all won including Group 1 placed Major Star ($169,068), Zenthura ($117,705), Group 2 winner Idancedallnight ($103,655) and Conquistare ($73,796). This is the family of Waltzing With Cullen ($212,951), Nureyev ($94,414), Fake Spirit ($184,370), Group 1 winner Chilli Palmer ($289,583) and Jinni’s Fantasy ($443,273).

