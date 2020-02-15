Art Major yearlings are a hot commodity

In 2002 Art Major was harness racing's "3-Year-Old Colt Pacer of the Year" and leading money-winning Standardbred. In 2003 Art Major was "Older Pacing Horse of the Year," leading money-winning Standardbred and North American Season's Champion 4YO pacer (1:48.4).
Art Major is the richest performer by Brittany's legendary sire Artsplace, and much like his sire, he has proven to be as successful in the stud as he was on the racetrack.
Like his sire, his yearlings have been hot commodities in the auction ring year after year.
This year should be no different.
In Australia Art Major has left the winners of a staggering $60,000,000 to date with 996 individual winners with average earnings per starter of $47,420.
In New Zealand Art Major has sired the winners of just under $16 million to date. The winners keep coming daily with the likes of recent star Princess Tiffany, Star Galleria, My Field Marshall and last nights (Friday 14th February) very good unbeaten two-year-old Passion And Power winning by a wide margin.
Passion And Power
Your chance to purchase a very well bred Art Major colt from a top race mare is at this years National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on Monday and it is Lot 27 Cosmic Major on behalf of Breckon Farms.
Cosmic Major is the first colt of its dam, the Bettor's Delight top race mare Rozelski, winner of $154,122.
Lot 27 Cosmic Major
Art Major - Biography
ART MAJOR
In 2002, three-year-old Art Major finished on the board in 25 of 31 starts with 20 wins. Victories included the Breeders Crown, Hoosier Cup, Cane Pace, Progress Pace, Confederation Cup, James Dancer Memorial, Tattersalls Pace and Bluegrass. His earnings of $1,562,779 were the most of any Standardbred in 2002 and he was voted Dan Patch and O’Brien Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year.
Four-year-old Art Major won 8 of 11 starts with 3 seconds in 2003. Major victories included the Breeders Crown, Canadian Pacing Derby and U.S. Pacing Championship. Ranked fourth in earnings for all Standardbreds in 2003 with $1,082,930, Art Major was voted Dan Patch and O’Brien Older Pacing Horse of the Year.
As a stallion, Art Major is the sire of 62 in 1:50 or better, and has sired winners of $136,108,084 with nine millionaires, including world champion Art Official p,3,1:47 ($2,082,885), winner of the 2008 Meadowlands Pace, Hoosier Cup and Cane Pace; 2014 North America Cup winner JK Endofanera p,3,1:48.2 ($2,049,580); world champion Hypnotic Blue Chip p,4,1:47.2 ($1,787,311), winner of the 2010 U.S. Pacing Championship; and 2007 Breeders Crown and Governor’s Cup winner Santanna Blue Chip p,9,1:51s ($1,666,701).
As a broodmare sire, Art Major has sired the dams of winners of over $40 million.
Harnesslink Media