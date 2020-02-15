Day At The Track

Art Major yearlings are a hot commodity

09:55 AM 15 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Art Major
Art Major - His combined progeny earnings throughout the world now exceed $200,000,000

In 2002 Art Major was harness racing's "3-Year-Old Colt Pacer of the Year" and leading money-winning Standardbred. In 2003 Art Major was "Older Pacing Horse of the Year," leading money-winning Standardbred and North American Season's Champion 4YO pacer (1:48.4).

Art Major is the richest performer by Brittany's legendary sire Artsplace, and much like his sire, he has proven to be as successful in the stud as he was on the racetrack.

Like his sire, his yearlings have been hot commodities in the auction ring year after year. 

This year should be no different.

In Australia Art Major has left the winners of a staggering $60,000,000 to date with 996 individual winners with average earnings per starter of $47,420.

In New Zealand Art Major has sired the winners of just under $16 million to date. The winners keep coming daily with the likes of recent star Princess Tiffany, Star Galleria, My Field Marshall and last nights (Friday 14th February) very good unbeaten two-year-old Passion And Power winning by a wide margin.

Passion And Power

Your chance to purchase a very well bred Art Major colt from a top race mare is at this years National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on Monday and it is Lot 27 Cosmic Major on behalf of Breckon Farms.

Cosmic Major is the first colt of its dam, the Bettor's Delight top race mare Rozelski, winner of $154,122.

Lot 27 Cosmic Major 

 

Art Major - Biography

 

ART MAJOR

 
Year of Birth: 1999
 
Election Into Living Hall of Fame: 2019
 
Inducted as a: Racehorse and Stallion
 
Gait: Pacer
 
Record: p,4,1:48.4
 
Earnings: $2,727,224
 
Sire: Artsplace
 
Dam: Perfect Profile
 
Sire of Dam: Nihilator
 
Bred by Brittany Farms of Versailles, Kentucky, pacing horse Art Major was foaled on June 11, 1999 and has a lifetime race record of 49-32-7-2. His primary driver and trainer were John Campbell and William Robinson respectively.

In 2002, three-year-old Art Major finished on the board in 25 of 31 starts with 20 wins. Victories included the Breeders Crown, Hoosier Cup, Cane Pace, Progress Pace, Confederation Cup, James Dancer Memorial, Tattersalls Pace and Bluegrass. His earnings of $1,562,779 were the most of any Standardbred in 2002 and he was voted Dan Patch and O’Brien Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year.

Four-year-old Art Major won 8 of 11 starts with 3 seconds in 2003. Major victories included the Breeders Crown, Canadian Pacing Derby and U.S. Pacing Championship. Ranked fourth in earnings for all Standardbreds in 2003 with $1,082,930, Art Major was voted Dan Patch and O’Brien Older Pacing Horse of the Year.

As a stallion, Art Major is the sire of 62 in 1:50 or better, and has sired winners of $136,108,084 with nine millionaires, including world champion Art Official p,3,1:47 ($2,082,885), winner of the 2008 Meadowlands Pace, Hoosier Cup and Cane Pace; 2014 North America Cup winner JK Endofanera p,3,1:48.2 ($2,049,580); world champion Hypnotic Blue Chip p,4,1:47.2 ($1,787,311), winner of the 2010 U.S. Pacing Championship; and 2007 Breeders Crown and Governor’s Cup winner Santanna Blue Chip p,9,1:51s ($1,666,701).

As a broodmare sire, Art Major has sired the dams of winners of over $40 million.

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Four-year-old NJSS division returning
15-Feb-2020 08:02 AM NZDT
Announcement on NJSS payments
15-Feb-2020 07:02 AM NZDT
Update on slaughterhouse-bound Standardbreds
15-Feb-2020 07:02 AM NZDT
HP Sissy is back at Yonkers
15-Feb-2020 06:02 AM NZDT
Parker breaks into top 5 ranking
15-Feb-2020 05:02 AM NZDT
Stop, take a deep breath...What a week it’s been
14-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Preferred at Dover won from off the pace
14-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News