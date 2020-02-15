Art Major yearlings are a hot commodity

Art Major - His combined progeny earnings throughout the world now exceed $200,000,000

In 2002 Art Major was harness racing's "3-Year-Old Colt Pacer of the Year" and leading money-winning Standardbred. In 2003 Art Major was "Older Pacing Horse of the Year," leading money-winning Standardbred and North American Season's Champion 4YO pacer (1:48.4).

Art Major is the richest performer by Brittany's legendary sire Artsplace , and much like his sire, he has proven to be as successful in the stud as he was on the racetrack.

Like his sire, his yearlings have been hot commodities in the auction ring year after year.

This year should be no different.

In Australia Art Major has left the winners of a staggering $60,000,000 to date with 996 individual winners with average earnings per starter of $47,420.

In New Zealand Art Major has sired the winners of just under $16 million to date. The winners keep coming daily with the likes of recent star Princess Tiffany, Star Galleria, My Field Marshall and last nights (Friday 14th February) very good unbeaten two-year-old Passion And Power winning by a wide margin.

Passion And Power

Your chance to purchase a very well bred Art Major colt from a top race mare is at this years National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on Monday and it is Lot 27 Cosmic Major on behalf of Breckon Farms.

Cosmic Major is the first colt of its dam, the Bettor's Delight top race mare Rozelski, winner of $154,122.

Lot 27 Cosmic Major

Art Major - Biography

ART MAJOR

Year of Birth: 1999 Election Into Living Hall of Fame: 2019

Inducted as a: Racehorse and Stallion

Gait: Pacer

Record: p,4,1:48.4

Earnings: $2,727,224

Sire: Artsplace

Dam: Perfect Profile

Sire of Dam: Nihilator