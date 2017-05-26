Art Rooney pays homage to Steelers Patriarch

World champion Downbytheseaside drew post position No. 3 and Dave Miller will drive.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere, won last week’s lone $40,000 elimination race in 1:52.2, and is trained by Brian Brown for co-owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing.

Miller won the Rooney in back to back years behind Ashlee’s Big Guy in 2002, and No Pan Intended (via disqualification) in 2003.

In 15 career starts, “Seaside” has never missed the board with 10 wins, three seconds, and a pair of thirds en route to $616,016 in career earnings.

He is two for two in 2017.

Mr. Miller will look to pull off the unique Rooney-Lismore double, driving Agent Q. in the evening’s companion feature, the $140,770 Lismore for three-year-old fillies (more details later).