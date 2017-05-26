Art Rooney pays homage to Steelers Patriarch

World champion Downbytheseaside drew post position No. 3 and Dave Miller will drive.
The son of Somebeachsomewhere, won last week’s lone $40,000 elimination race in 1:52.2, and is trained by Brian Brown for co-owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing.
Miller won the Rooney in back to back years behind Ashlee’s Big Guy in 2002, and No Pan Intended (via disqualification) in 2003.
In 15 career starts, “Seaside” has never missed the board with 10 wins, three seconds, and a pair of thirds en route to $616,016 in career earnings.
He is two for two in 2017.
Mr. Miller will look to pull off the unique Rooney-Lismore double, driving Agent Q. in the evening’s companion feature, the $140,770 Lismore for three-year-old fillies (more details later).
Downbytheseaside looks to make waves in Rooney
The Rooney is carded as the 8th race of the evening with post time set for approximately 9:30 PM. The Rooney family purchased Yonkers Raceway in 1972, and Art’s son Tim Rooney, Sr. has been president and CEO since then. Empire City Casino was launched at the raceway in 2006.
Tim with family patriarch Art Rooney Sr., he’s a chip off the old block.
Here’s the Rooney draw in post position order with drivers in parenthesis:
Tim Rooney, Jr. lights one up
The companion event, the 13th edition of the Lismore for three-year-old pacing fillies (6th race, approx. post 8:50 PM), offers a final purse of $140,770. Here’s the field:
Dave Miller hoping for double trouble with Agent Q in the Lismore