Art Scene & Bettors Up impressive in Simcoe

CAMPBELLVILLE, September 9 - The 2017 Simcoe Stakes wrapped up Saturday with two harness racing events for three-year-old pacers at Mohawk Racetrack.

A field of 10 colts and geldings competed for a purse of $162,838, while nine fillies battled for $163,872.

Knocking on the door coming into the Simcoe, Art Scene kicked the door down with an impressive five length victory in a career-best 1:49.4 for driver Scott Zeron and trainer Tony Alagna.

The son of American Ideal got away fourth in the early stages. Penzance Hanover posted an opening-quarter of :26.2, before allowing Classic Pro to clear and hang up a half of :55.

Zeron got Art Scene in motion approaching the half and rushed up to take the lead entering the final turn. The Alagna trainee reached three-quarters in 1:22.1 and then said goodnight to his rivals by pulling well ahead and pacing home in :27.3 for the impressive victory.

"I know he's raced really well his last two races over at Yonkers, but that was impressive right there." said Zeron post-race.

Ocean Colony finished second, while HurricaneBeach was third.

Art Scene only made one start as a rookie, but his connections knew he had potential.

"We had to really be patient with him," said Zeron. "Tony (Alagna) did a great job with him all throughout the beginning of the year.

"We really thought he was going to be a top colt right at the beginning and it took us a while to get to the point where we're at right now, but it's exciting to have a horse finishing off the year and peaking right now."

Art Scene is owned by Brittany Farms LLC, Alagna Racing LLC, In The GYM Partners and Americam Art Stable. He is now three for 13 this season with $255,936 in earnings.

The Alagna trainee paid $4.40 to win.

Art Scene

Fan Hanover champ Bettors Up picked up another stakes victory at Mohawk with a huge performance in the Simcoe Filly Stakes.

Driven by Doug McNair, Bettors Up got away fifth in the early stages, while Obvious Blue Chip had to work for more than a quarter of a mile to get the lead and post a :54.2 opening-half.

Idyllic Beach came first up from fourth on the far turn and that allowed McNair to situate Bettors Up in a perfect second-over spot. Obvious Blue Chip led by three-quarters in 1:22.3.

In the stretch, Bettors Up rocketed off cover and stormed home for an impressive 6½ lengths victory in 1:50. Dudesalady finished second, while Stonebridge Sundae was third and Idyllic Beach fourth.

Trained by Scott McEneny, Bettors Up ( Bettor's Delight ) came into the Simcoe Stakes off a solid victory in last Sunday's Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Consolation.

"I didn't want to be first up," said McNair post-race. "I floated and found a good spot and live cover. On the last turn I thought I was in a good spot and she still felt good, but that's the best she's felt since the Fan Hanover."

Bettors Up is now four for 12 this season with earnings of $415,735. Her career totals now sit an impressive 10 wins and $631,964 earned. She is owned by Brad Grant, Teresa Davidson and Michelle McEneny.

Bettors Up paid $12.60 to win.

Bettors Up

Live racing continues Monday night at Mohawk Racetrack. The eliminations for the William Wellwood Memorial and Peaceful Way Stakes will highlight the 10-race card.

Post time is 7:30 p.m.