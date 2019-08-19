Day At The Track

Art Stafford Jr. earns 2,000th career driving win

08:16 AM 19 Aug 2019 NZST
Art Stafford Jr,Harness racing
Art Stafford Jr., aboard Happy That, earned his 2,000th career driving win on Sunday
Lauren Tucker/World Wide Racing Photos.
Chester, PA -- Driver Art Stafford Jr. notched the 2,000th win of his harness racing career when he piloted Happy That ($7.20) to a 1:56.3 victory in Sunday afternoon's (Aug. 18) ninth race at Harrah's Philadelphia.


Happy That, a 4-year-old son of Muscle Hill trained by Martin Davis for owner Jeffrey Startt, made a first-over push from third up the backstretch to reel in and overpower early pacesetter Sleek N Majestic on the far turn. Happy That won the $14,000 conditioned trotting event by 1-1/2 lengths over the late-rallying E Ell Cruze.

Stafford, who began driving in 1984 and competes primarily on the Delaware circuit, is in the midst of his fourth consecutive season in which he has surpassed $1 million in purse earnings. He drove a career-high 232 winners and amassed over $2.4 million in purses in 2017.

In the $18,000 pacing feature, Alluneedisfaith N ($3.60) converted at odds-on, brushing out of midfield at the half-mile pole to claim the pocket from a gapping Blake North before grinding down pacesetter Lets Roll by 2-1/4 lengths in a lifetime best 1:49.4. Corey Callahan drove the 5-year-old Art Major gelding for trainer Ross Croghan and the Robert Cooper Stables.

Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia with a 14-race card on Wednesday (Aug. 21), featuring four Pennsylvania Stallion Series events for 2-year-old pacing fillies. Post time is 12:25 p.m. Eastern.

by James Witherite

Harrah's Philadelphia racing media

