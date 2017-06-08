Art still on track for Brisbane

Ultimate Art and his loyal fan club remain on target for the Brisbane Winter Carnival.

Plans remain on track for giant pacer Ultimate Art. Prepared at Ellalong by Mick Formosa, the popular pacer was scheduled to trial last night (Wednesday) at his home track of Newcastle before persistent rain forced officials to abandon the session.

It wasn’t the news that Formosa wanted to hear.

Ultimate Art is being readied for the Gr.1 $100,000 Len Smith Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Sunday, June 25 before returning to Brisbane for the winter carnival.

“I really needed him to trial last night because he needs a few runs to bring him up to speed, it wasn’t to be and we will head back to the trials next week. I was hoping to have two trials under his belt before the Len Smith Mile followed by Brisbane.” Formosa said.

Last season, the Modern Art entire enjoyed tremendous success at Albion Park winning 9 of his 14 starts which included 8 in succession.

He finished 4th behind Hectorjayjay in the Sunshine Sprint while he ran 3rd behind Ohoka Punter in the Blacks A Fake, his two targets again during his northern campaign.

Ultimate Art was under the care of Formosa’s good friends, Shannon Price and Scott Miller.

“He had a great stint up there last year and Shannon and Scott did a wonderful job, it was great ride for us and provided so many thrills. Hopefully we can experience something like that again this year.

“I’m really happy with the way he’s performed this campaign and he’s continued to train on well since his last start in the Newcastle Mile, I really wanted to win that race but we couldn’t peg back Bettor Bet Black.

“The carnival looks like it will be really solid but he won’t be far away again, if we have any luck we’ll certainly take our chance.”

At his most recent start, Ultimate Art was beaten a half neck margin behind Bettor Bet Black in a time of 1:53.1 on May 6.

Ultimate Art has won 32 of his 85 starts while banking more than $500,000 in stakes.

Chris Barsby