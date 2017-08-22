Artful Way eclipsed challengers in feature

Plainville, MA---In what could only be described as an overpowering performance, Artful Way took no prisoners en route to a career matching harness racing performance in the $18,000 Open handicap pacing feature at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (Aug. 21).

Artful Way (Greg Merton) took an immediate lead off the gate and everyone seated behind him except Deetzy (Gary Mosher) who continued to drive for the front. He cleared by the quarter in :26 but before settling on the pylons, Artful Way was back out and rolling to regain the lead by the three-eighths pole.

By the half, Quick Shot (Nick Graffam) pulled first-over and drew alongside the leader and paced stride for stride with Artful Way to a 1:22.4 third panel, but that's where the race ended. Quick Shot started to fade but it was more that Artful Way found a new gear and simply put the field to bed. Pacing home in :27.2, Artful Way drew-off by eight lengths under a hand-drive by Merton and won in 1:50.1, which equaled his lifetime mark.

Artful Way ($3.60) now boasts earnings of $82,600 for the year on the strength of seven wins for his owner, Kellogg Racing Stable LLC and trainer Jackie Greene.

In the co-featured $14,000 conditioned pacing event, Calvin B (Gary Mosher) sat off the pace and watched a three-quarter mile match race between Track Master D (Chris Long) and Major Leaguer (Jimmy Whittemore) before pulling from fifth, tipping three-deep around the last turn and pacing away from the field down the lane to win by a length in 1:51.3.

It was the fifth win in 18 starts in 2017 for Calvin B ($10.80) and it raised his earnings to $39,742 for owner Dolores Smiel. The 7-year-old altered son of Bettors Delight is trained by Heidi Rohr.

Drivers scoring multiple wins on the card included Greg Merton with three and Shawn Gray and Gary Mosher with two apiece.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Tuesday (Aug. 22) with post time at 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts