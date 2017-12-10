Artful Way ( Artistic Fella ) continued his dominance of the Open Pace at Saratoga Casino Hotel as the harness racing Jackie Greene trainee won the Saturday feature for the ninth time in 2017.

Artful Way sizzled off the car and made the early lead in the $19,500 Open but it took the five year old 26.1 to get to the opening quarter.

Leading driver Frank Coppola Jr. just kept rolling the race's 3-5 betting favorite who reached the half in 54.3 and never really had an anxious moment before stopping the timer in 1:51.2 on a snowy night in Saratoga.

Artful Way's ninth Open victory of the year was his 14th win overall this season and the 34th in now 100 lifetime starts.

Last week's Open winner The Wayfaring Man (Bruce Aldrich Jr) came from last to finish second on Saturday night while Deetzy (Billy Dobson) earned the show spot.

Artful Way is a lock to repeat as the track's Pacer of the Year and may be the favorite to be Horse of the Year when the awards are given out next month.

Live racing continues on Sunday afternoon with a matinee beginning at 12:15pm.

Mike Sardella