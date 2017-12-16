Day At The Track

Artiste Vivanciere takes Q+ at Vincennes

07:08 AM 16 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Artiste Vivanciere, harness racing
Artiste Vivanciere
Le Trot Photo

December 15, 2017 - Today’s harness racing Quinte+ Prix de Tourcoing (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) was at Paris-Vincennes and it went to 3.1/1 Artiste Vivanciere (7g Onyx du Goutier-Giga Query) with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Mlle. Claire Desmontils.

The 1.15.2kr timed winner bested 33/1 Vaillant Zailer (8g Tresor de la Motte) and Franck Ouvrie with 65/1 Ariana du Nil (7f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree) third for Maxime Bezier. 58/1 Vicomte de Corveil and 18/1 Verdi du Chatel completed the top five.

Today’s featured event was the monte Prix du Neubourg (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters five year olds) and what a finish it was with three on the line together. 4.7/1 Corail d’Aure (5g Cygnus d’Odyssee-Muccia)m scored timed in 1.13.9kr with Adrien Lamy in the irons for trainer Pierre Emmanuel Mary. 31/1 Crepe de Satin (5f Le Retour-Ina d’Avril) was second for Romain Marty and trainer Bruno Marie. 32/1 Cappricia Verderie (5f Mah Jong du Vivier-Prisia Verderie) was third for Mansour Krouchi and trainer Mme. Emilie LeBeller.

Yesterday at Vincennes was the Prix des Glaieuls (purse €34,000, 2700 meters, 14 two year olds) and the 1.17.2kr timed winner was 4/1 Free And Easy (2m Ready Cash-Viva Island) handled by Matthieu Abrivard for owned Jean Pierre Dubois, trainer Yves Boireau and breeder Scuderia Bolgheri Srl.  1.4/1 Fredo Griff (2m Love You-Royale de Bea) was second for Mathieu Mottier, trainer Dominique Mottier and breeder/owner Ecurie Griff. 15/1 Fakr Merite (2m Uaukir) took third for Julien Raffestin.

The winners dam, Viva Island, is a daughter of Goetmals Wood-Island Dream-Coktail Jet. Island Dream was a US$555,000 winner who won the Prix Albert Jiel, Prix Ozo and Prix Roquepine. She has produced Not Disturb and Infinitif.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

SRF's Prix Raffle winner Announced
16-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Hall of Fame 2018 Immortals announced
16-Dec-2017 06:12 AM NZDT
Solid Saturday card at The Meadowlands
16-Dec-2017 04:12 AM NZDT
$50,000 guarantee for Saturday pick 5
16-Dec-2017 04:12 AM NZDT
$25,000 Pick-6 at Cal Expo
16-Dec-2017 02:12 AM NZDT
Churita back in Hollywood Dayton win circle
15-Dec-2017 23:12 PM NZDT
"Kayjay" ups win streak to six
15-Dec-2017 23:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News