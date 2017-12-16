Artiste Vivanciere takes Q+ at Vincennes

December 15, 2017 - Today’s harness racing Quinte+ Prix de Tourcoing (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) was at Paris-Vincennes and it went to 3.1/1 Artiste Vivanciere (7g Onyx du Goutier -Giga Query) with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Mlle. Claire Desmontils.

The 1.15.2kr timed winner bested 33/1 Vaillant Zailer (8g Tresor de la Motte ) and Franck Ouvrie with 65/1 Ariana du Nil (7f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree ) third for Maxime Bezier. 58/1 Vicomte de Corveil and 18/1 Verdi du Chatel completed the top five.

Today’s featured event was the monte Prix du Neubourg (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters five year olds) and what a finish it was with three on the line together. 4.7/1 Corail d’Aure (5g Cygnus d’Odyssee -Muccia)m scored timed in 1.13.9kr with Adrien Lamy in the irons for trainer Pierre Emmanuel Mary. 31/1 Crepe de Satin (5f Le Retour -Ina d’Avril) was second for Romain Marty and trainer Bruno Marie. 32/1 Cappricia Verderie (5f Mah Jong du Vivier -Prisia Verderie) was third for Mansour Krouchi and trainer Mme. Emilie LeBeller.

Yesterday at Vincennes was the Prix des Glaieuls (purse €34,000, 2700 meters, 14 two year olds) and the 1.17.2kr timed winner was 4/1 Free And Easy (2m Ready Cash -Viva Island) handled by Matthieu Abrivard for owned Jean Pierre Dubois, trainer Yves Boireau and breeder Scuderia Bolgheri Srl. 1.4/1 Fredo Griff (2m Love You -Royale de Bea) was second for Mathieu Mottier, trainer Dominique Mottier and breeder/owner Ecurie Griff. 15/1 Fakr Merite (2m Uaukir ) took third for Julien Raffestin.

The winners dam, Viva Island, is a daughter of Goetmals Wood -Island Dream- Coktail Jet . Island Dream was a US$555,000 winner who won the Prix Albert Jiel, Prix Ozo and Prix Roquepine. She has produced Not Disturb and Infinitif.

Thomas H. Hicks