Artrageous grabs her second straight win

HARRINGTON, Del. - Artrageous ($3.60, Art Stafford Jr.) notched her second straight harness racing win Tuesday at Harrington Raceway with a 1:53 triumph in the $18,000 Mares Open.

Trained by Andrew Stafford for the partnership group of Bonnie Benson, John Johannsen, Andrew Stafford and Holly Case, the 5-year-old Art Major mare left the gate from post position five and authored fractions of 27.2, 56 and 1:24.4 before holding off Valuable Art, who finished a game second, to the wire. Sayulita was third. It was the 16th career win for Artrageous, whose earned $326,915 in her career.

It was the second straight win on the card for driver Stafford, who had previously guided Better Decision N to victory in the 5th, a sub-featured $10,000 conditioned pace for co-owner/trainer Josh Parker.

Live racing continues on a Monday through Wednesday schedule. Post time is 5 p.m.