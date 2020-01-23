Day At The Track

Association was odds-on to raise cash for charities

05:12 AM 23 Jan 2020 NZDT
The Eden Valley Harness Racing Association
From left, Derek Jones and Susan Harrison, chairman and secretary of the harness racing association, Sophie Bendelow, of GNAAS, Les Coward, treasurer of the association, Heather Stewart, Julie Deehan and Liz Beadle, of the Teesdale Marie Curie

Supporters of a charity harness racing day were odds-on to raise cash for good causes.

The Eden Valley Harness Racing Association staged the charity meeting at Wolsingham, with funds raised split equally between the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and the Teesdale fundraising group of Marie Curie.

Representatives from the two organisations picked up cheques for £500 each from the racing association.

Les Coward, treasurer of the harness racing association said: “We have run this meeting for about four year.

“Each time, we have given a donation to the air ambulance as we have needed them on two or three occasions.

“We have also given to cancer charities. My family and those of other members of the committee have been affected by cancer,” he added.

Liz Beadle, secretary of the Teesdale fundraising group of Marie Curie, said the £500 donation would provide 25 hours of nursing.

Marie Curie's Barnard Castle shop manager Julie Deehan explained that all money raised in the dale goes to the regional office in Newcastle to be support the charity's efforts in the north east.

Reprinted with permission of The Teesdale Mercury

