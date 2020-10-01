Aste ITS Yearling Sale results

The annual Aste Its yearling sale was held on September 28-29 in Italy with 218 lots catalogued and 155 lots sold.
The sale included well-bred yearlings by many of the leading sires in the sport. Five lots sold for 100,000€ or more.
Profiles of the top two selling yearlings are shown below:
Video: https://vimeo.com/457471684
Dear Wise As
Reijo Liljendahl buyer of this and several lots
Diabolik Gio
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH-F85esIfE&feature=youtu.be
Aste ITS files/photos
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink