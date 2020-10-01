Aste ITS Yearling Sale results

The annual Aste Its yearling sale was held on September 28-29 in Italy with 218 lots catalogued and 155 lots sold.

The sale included well-bred yearlings by many of the leading sires in the sport. Five lots sold for 100,000€ or more.

Profiles of the top two selling yearlings are shown below:

Video: https://vimeo.com/457471684

Dear Wise As

Reijo Liljendahl buyer of this and several lots

Diabolik Gio

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH-F85esIfE&feature=youtu.be

Aste ITS files/photos