Astonishing results conclude online sale

NZB Standardbred’s highly anticipated 2020 All Age Sale saw New Zealand’s largest breeding stock go under the digital hammer on New Zealand Bloodstock’s online subsidiary platform gavelhouse.com.

Despite initial COVID-19 uncertainty, the first-ever sale of its kind saw 138 lots sell for a total turnover of $1,042,310. The average reached $7,553 and the median settled at $4,550.

The confidence in the market over the past week of bidding has been reflected in the strong clearance rate, which topped the 97% threshold at the close of selling.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was delighted with the outcome of the Sale.

“I think it’s a great result in light of recent and unprecedented circumstances.

“The support and commitment we received from vendors was echoed by the remarkable clearance rate and their enthusiasm to meet the market.

“There was a strong, international buying bench present and we are thankful for their participation in the Sale,” said Jennings.

The top-priced Lot of the session was an Art Major weanling colt out of Alta Camilla (Lot 75). The colt was secured for $52,500 by Stonewall Stud’s Jill Stockman from the draft of Alabar Farms.

“He is from a great family and is a very nice looking colt, we are happy to have secured him,” said Stockman.

Stockman had completed her research prior to the Sale taking place.

“The online bidding experience has been really good overall, it was certainly a different experience but Steve Telfer had gone to look at the horses first, so we knew exactly what we were bidding on.”

First season sires were in hot-demand this evening, highlighted by Stonewall Stud’s purchase of Lot 35, a Downbytheseseaside filly out of Revere Me for $50,000 from the draft of Woodlands Stud.

“She is a lovely filly and I think given her pedigree she would have made six figures had she gone through the ring next February.

“She definitely ticked all the boxes for us,” said Stockman.

Over the Tasman, prominent buyer Jean Feiss locked in Lot 26, another Woodlands Stud colt by Downbytheseaside out of Panforte for $26,000.

Feiss was pleased with her purchase, “normally I don’t go for first season sires but I just liked the type of weanling he was, that’s what attracted me to him.

“He could have been anything, I truly thought he was an outstanding weanling.”

The previous owner of Vincent herself, Feiss also secured two of his offspring, Lot 44 (ex Sheza Monkee) filly and Lot 103 (ex Delightful Lover) filly for $19,000 and $26,000 respectively.

“I really liked these two fillies, their breeding stood out to me as well as their exceptional type.

“Overall Vincent has produced some outstanding types and I hope they are going to represent his results on the track.

Feiss was pleased with the outcome of the digital format but is looking forward to getting back into the physical auction ring.

“I think given the circumstances it went very well, it has been great to see vendors rewarded and buyers being able to secure good stock but I think we are all looking forward to when things can go back to normal,” said Feiss.

Alabar Farms (NZ) General Manager Graeme Henley was elated with the result of his resident first season sire Vincent .

“We thought the Sale went great overall, the biggest thing we were thrilled about was how Vincent’s progeny sold.

“It was a great outcome for us and it was nice to see them receive the prices they deserve.

“It’s been a lot of work and a bit of a roller coaster leading up to the Sale but the results we achieved today has made it all worthwhile,” commented Henley.

First-time digital buyer Shane Sanderson was pleased with the simple online process on the gavelhouse.com Standardbred platform.

“It was easy for me to get verified as a buyer and a good experience. I ended up purchasing Lot 59, a Rock N Roll Heaven filly from a good producing family for $20,000. I actually trained one of the half-sisters so I was pretty happy,” said Sanderson.

All weanlings offered at the 2020 All Age Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1million in prizemoney on offer. If you wish to notify and enter your horse into the Series, please contact Rachel Deegan (Rachel.Deegan@nzb.co.nz or +64 3 381 0141).

2020 All Age Sale Statistics