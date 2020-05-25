Day At The Track

Astor de Rozoy wins Trophee Vert 5th Leg

03:17 AM 25 May 2020 NZST
The Trophee Vert series
May 24, 2020 - Astor de Rozoy (10m Ready Cash-Natacha de Rozoy) overcame a 25-meter handicap to win today’s fifth leg of the harness racing Trophee Vert series raced at Villeneuve Sur Lot as the Prix de l’Agglameration du Grand Villere (purse 40,000€, 2600 meters distance handicap).

The winner scored in a quick 1.14.7kr over the turf with L.J. Legros teaming for owner J.P. Lemelletier and trainer J. M. Legros to record his 19th career victory.

Astor’s life earnings reached 256,570€ with the victory.

The 25-meter handicapped Derby du Dollar (7m Rodrigo Jet) was second for pilot Cedric Terry and trainer Sylvain Roger with Darse Melody (7f Niky) third with Guillaume Martin at the lines.

50-meter penalized Aribo Mix was fourth followed by Calvia, both of these conditioned by Dominik Cordeau.

Thomas H. Hicks


 
