Astor de Rozoy wins Trophee Vert 5th Leg

May 24, 2020 - Astor de Rozoy (10m Ready Cash -Natacha de Rozoy) overcame a 25-meter handicap to win today’s fifth leg of the harness racing Trophee Vert series raced at Villeneuve Sur Lot as the Prix de l’Agglameration du Grand Villere (purse 40,000€, 2600 meters distance handicap).

The winner scored in a quick 1.14.7kr over the turf with L.J. Legros teaming for owner J.P. Lemelletier and trainer J. M. Legros to record his 19th career victory.

Astor’s life earnings reached 256,570€ with the victory.

The 25-meter handicapped Derby du Dollar (7m Rodrigo Jet ) was second for pilot Cedric Terry and trainer Sylvain Roger with Darse Melody (7f Niky ) third with Guillaume Martin at the lines.

50-meter penalized Aribo Mix was fourth followed by Calvia, both of these conditioned by Dominik Cordeau.

Thomas H. Hicks



