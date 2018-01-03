€80,000 Prix de Poitiers at Vincennes

January2, 2018 - Today’s harness racing Q+ was the Paris-Vincennes’ Prix de Poitiers (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) and 6.9/1 Astral Viretaute (8g Kalahari -Aube et Vire) scored in 1.14kr for David Thomain, owner J.P. K’dual and trainer Pascal Goday. 1.6/1 favorite Attaque Parisienne (8f Hulk des Champs -Peccadille de Mai) was a close second in the blanker finish for Sebastien Ernault and owner/trainer Franck Harel. 34/1 Alto du Lys (8g Magnificent Rodney ) was third for J-M Bazire, ahead of 6.9/1 Ariane de Capon and b 47/1 Volare de Lou, setting up a €20,885 exact order payoff.

Newly aged three year olds fillies contested the Prix de Mezieres (purse €35,000, 2700 meters, 12 three year old female starters) and the 1.17.9kr timed winner was 5.1/1 Fantasiawicz (3f Ubriaco -Tarentelle Jenilou) holding on for a close victory driven by trainer Loris Garcia for owner Ecurie de Vieux Chene. Just missing was 3.1/1 Firefy (3f Ready Cash -Topaze Bourbon) that rallied in the four wide path, reined by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Yves Boireau, owner Jean-Pierre Dubois and the filly was bred by Scuderia Bolgheri Srl. 1.8/1 Fa de Bellouet (3f Quinoa du Gers -Kamie de Bellouet) was third for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire and breeder/owner Jean Claude and Agnes Monthean. 26/1 Fierte d’Aunou (3f Quaker Jet -Tempete d’Aunou) was fourth for owner/trainer/driver Etienne Dubois.

The next top action is Thursday at Vincennes that hosts the Gr. III Prix Hersilie (purse €90,000, 2100 meters, 12 starters all five year old mares) and the Prix de Coucy-le-Chateau (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, nine four year old mares).

Thomas H. Hicks