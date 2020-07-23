Atlanta, Manchego, Shartin N at Plainridge

Plainville, MA --- With the draw now complete, two short but stacked harness racing fields are set for the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace, that will be contested on Sunday (July 26) when the Grand Circuit makes a stop at Plainridge Park.

The track's signature trot will see the heavyweight battle between Atlanta and Manchego renewed for the third time this year in the Spirit of Massachusetts, with each mare having won once and the two only separated by a combined half-length in those contests. Plus these mares are responsible for trotting the two fastest miles so far this year.

Shartin N won the Clara Barton Pace in 2019 in track record time and will return to defend her title. Her stablemate Soho Burning Love A has posted back-to-back 1:48 wins already this year since landing from Australia, but Kissin In The Sand has paced the fastest mile by a mare overall this year (1:47.4).

Tracks records are in danger across the board at The Ridge on Sunday.

Here are the complete draws for both stakes:

$250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot - Post Time 3:40 p.m.

Post Horse Driver Trainer

1 Joey Bats Andrew McCarthy Andrew Harris

2 Eurobond Gingras/Tetrick Nancy Takter

3 Muscle M Up TBD Ake Svanstedt

4 Manchego Dexter Dunn Nancy Takter

5 Run Director David Miller Andrew Harris

6 Lindy The Great Andy Miller Julie Miller

7 Atlanta Yannick Gingras Ron Burke

$100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace - Post Time 3:20 p.m.

Post Horse Driver Trainer

1 Philly Hanover Dexter Dunn Ron Coyne

2 Shartin N Tim Tetrick Jim King Jr.

3 Soho Burning Love A Jordan Stratton Jim King Jr.

4 Kissin In the Sand Yannick Gingras Nancy Takter

5 Trillions Hanover George Brennan Tom Fanning

6 Kimberlee Dunn/Andy Miller Ake Svanstedt

There are 10 races on the card with purses totaling $415,000. Post time for the first race is 2 p.m.