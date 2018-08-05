Day At The Track

Atlanta beats the boys in $1M Hambletonian

11:02 AM 05 Aug 2018 NZST
Atlanta and driver Scott Zeron win the $1,000,000 Hambletonian Trot
Lisa Photo
Manchego and driver Yannick Gingras win the $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks
Lisa Photo

MANCHEGO WINS HAMBO OAKS

Atlanta rebounded from a second place finish in her Hambletonian elimination earlier in the day to capture the $1 million final in 1:50.4 on Saturday (Aug. 4) at The Meadowlands.

Atlanta led every step of the way for driver Scott Zeron through fractions of :26.2, :55.2 and 1:22.4. The daughter of Chapter Seven-Hemi Blue Chip ($6.40) defeated runner-up Met's Hall, with elimination winners Tactical Landing and Crystal Fashion finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Atlanta is owned by Rick Zeron Crawford Farms, Holland Racing Stable, Howard Taylor and Brad Grant. Rick Zeron is the trainer.

Manchego and driver Yannick Gingras were able to lead from start to finish in capturing the $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks at the Meadowlands Racetrack Saturday in East Rutherford, NJ.

For trainer Jimmy Takter, it was his fifth straight win in the Hambletonian Oaks.

Manchego covered the one mile race in 1:50 with a one length victory over Phaetosive with Plunge Blue Chip third.

It was a lifetime mark for the three-year-old filly by Muscle Hill. She is co-owned by Black Horse Racing of NJ, John Fielding of ON and Herb Liverman of FL. She was bred by Brittany Farms of KY and paid $4.40 to win.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

 

Includes Video See all Latest News