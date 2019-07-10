Atlanta cuts into Shartin N’s lead

Hightstown, NJ — The race for No. 1 got a little tighter in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll.

Shartin N remained in the top spot, as she has for all seven weeks of the poll, but Atlanta is gaining. Atlanta cut Shartin N’s lead from to 26 points to five thanks to her world-record 1:49.1 win in the Graduate Series championship for 4-year-old trotters at The Meadowlands. Atlanta received 15 first-place votes, up from eight a week ago.

Shartin N also won over the weekend, capturing a leg of the Great Northeast Open Series for pacing mares at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Meadowlands Pace elimination winners Captain Crunch and Bettor’s Wish remained in positions three and five, respectively, in the rankings while idle Greenshoe held steady in fourth.

Lather Up, who equaled the fastest mile in history with his 1:46 score in the Graduate Series championship for 4-year-old pacers, joined the Top 10 at No. 6. The remainder of the Top 10 was idle.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 7 – 7/9/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (19) 6pm 10-9-0-0 $521,375 330 1 2 Atlanta (15) 4tm 6-6-0-0 $339,330 325 2 3 Captain Crunch (1) 3pc 5-4-0-0 $459,693 270 3 4 Greenshoe 3tc 4-3-1-0 $250,000 204 4 5 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 6-5-1-0 $392,500 190 5 6 Lather Up 4ph 8-5-0-1 $214,710 146 — 7 Western Fame 6ph 10-6-1-2 $526,300 99 7 8 Gimpanzee 3tc 2-2-0-0 $131,788 94 6 9 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 6-4-1-1 $192,358 70 8 10 Hannelore Hanover 7tm 4-2-0-0 $59,282 38 9

Also: Guardian Angel As 35; Pilot Discretion 14; Six Pack 12; Tequila Monday, Treacherous Reign 10; Bettor Joy N, Century Farroh, McWicked, None Bettor A, Workin Ona Mystery 8; Green Manalishi S 7; Highalator, Rich And Miserable 6; Courtly Choice 5; Always A Prince 4; Jimmy Freight 3; JK First Lady, Mr Vicktor 2; Millies Possesion, Queen Of The Pride, This Is The Plan 1.

by Ken Weingartner

USTA Media Relations Manager