Atlanta sets tracks record at Dayton

01:35 PM 04 Oct 2020 NZDT
Atlanta, harness racing
Atlanta and driver Yannick Gingras
Conrad photo
Winner's circle presentation to winning connections of Atlanta
Conrad photo
DAYTON, OH. - Every superlative has been uttered about Atlanta over her illustrious career, and she lived up to all of them on Saturday (Oct. 3) winning the $175,000 Dayton Trotting Derby at Hollywood Dayton Raceway.
 
Dispatched at even money, the five-year-old daughter of Chapter Seven established a new Dayton Raceway track record of 1:51 by coming from behind for driver Yannick Gingras to wear down Manchego (Dexter Dunn) and then hold off runnerup Lindy The Great (Andy Miller) and show finisher Crystal Fashion (Jordan Stratton).
 
Lindy The Great left with alacrity to hit the first quarter beam in :27.3 before yielding to Manchego (Dexter Dunn) who coasted through middle fractions of :56 and 1:23.3 on the lead. Atlanta got away fourth, moved up to third on the outside at the half, second in the outer flow at the three quarters, then on even terms with Manchego around the final turn.
 
At the top of the lane, Manchego broke in stride, leaving little doubt about the outcome.
 
 
 
Ron Burke trains Atlanta for Crawford Farms, Bradley Grant and Howard Taylor. She has won half of her lifetime starts (24 out of 48) and banked $2,450,203.
 
From Hollywood Dayton Raceway
