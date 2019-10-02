Day At The Track

Atlanta works out over Yonkers oval

12:36 PM 02 Oct 2019 NZDT
Atlanta, harness racing Atlanta, harness racing
Atlanta and driver Yannick Gingras
Mike Lizzi photo
Atlanta working out at Yonkers Raceway
Mike Lizzi photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, October 1, 2019--"She passed."

That was driver Yannick Gingras' post mortem after the harness racing trotting mare Atlanta worked out over Yonkers Raceway for the first time.

The world champion 4-year-old trotter went through her paces prior to Tuesday night's (Oct. 1st) regularly-scheduled program, doing so in preparation for $1 million Yonkers International Trot here a week from Saturday (Oct. 12th).

"I was very happy with her," Gingras said, adding Atlanta's negotiated her mile-and-a-quarter International Trot distance "in 2:26 or so".

"She did everything I wanted, especially around the turns. I made sure to buzz her around the turns."

The statebred daughter of Chapter Seven, who has never raced over a half-mile oval, has seven wins and three seconds in 11 seasonal starts ($658,400). Her last purse try was a win in the $220,000 Charlie Hill Memorial at Scioto (1:51.4) about four weeks ago.

Gingras and trainer Ron Burke took Atlanta to Westchester in part having learned from not-too-ancient history.

"We didn't bring Hannelore Hanover here before the (2016) International, and that was a mistake," Gingras said of the fast miss who broke in the turns.

"I know (the International) is going to be tough, but (Atlanta) has held her own against some very good older horses.

"At the end of the day, there aren't many million-dollar races in the sport," Gingras said. "I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't want to win it."

Post time for the International Trot matinee card is 1 PM. Post positions for 10-horse, nine-nation field shall be drawn Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8th.

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

