Atlantic Breeder's Crown Championship

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - The Weekend Of Harness Racing Champions kicks off on Saturday afternoon featuring the Atlantic Sires Stakes consolations at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The 11-dash Saturday program has a 12:30 P.M. first race post time with Mr Kelly favoured in the glamour boys division in race 10. The card features a quartet of $5,500 pacing consolation races, all presented by Cavendish Farms. The $5,500 Atlantic Breeder's Crown three-year-old pacing colt consolation has Mr Kelly as the one to knock off from post 5 with Adam Merner above the wheels for trainer Ron Gass and owners Marsha Knox and Kyle and Wade MacDonald of Stanhope. The second fastest three-year-old pacing colt in Atlantic Canadian harness racing history, the son of Rollwithitharry comes into the race boasting six wins from 13 seasonal starts.

Peter MacPhee with the Post Time Picks puts Mr Kelly as the top choice in Saturday's consolation race.

"Mr Kelly is having an awesome year with six wins, a record of 1:54.1 and over $24,000 in earnings. We think Adam will want to call the shots and if he does control it we'll see them in the winner's circle."

Other top entries in the three-year-old consolation are Little Manny (To be driven by Stephen Trites) and Rest Assured (Marc Campbell).

The three-year-old pacing filly consolation also carries a $5,500 purse in race 8 with Gotta Love Cabot (Clare MacDonald) the top choice over Live and Let Di (Kenny Arsenault) and Ubettimagoodone (Gilles Barrieau). MacDonald trains Gotta Love Cabot for Nova Scotia owners Phonsie MacEachern and Morah Kerr.

Atlantic Champion Bettim Again will have the spotlight on him in race 6's two-year-old pacing colt consolation as the 1:54.1 winner will see Barrieau back in the bike from post 7 for trainer George Rennison and owners Jeff Lilley of Miltonvale Park, Christina Lecky of Summerside and Blair MacLauchlan of Charlottetown along with Nova Scotia owner Ian MacDonald. Other top entrants include Justcallmedoc (Brodie MacPhee) and Handovertheroses (David Dowling).

Woodmere Vanish gets the respect of morning line favourite fresh off a maiden breaking victory in race 4 of the program. The $5,500 event is the Atlantic Breeder's Crown two-year-old pacing filly consolation with Paul Langille steering his trainee for owners Wayne MacRae of Fall River and Gregory Francis of Sweets Corner, N.S. His main foes will be Maggiesdelight (Corey MacPherson) and Somebodys Me (Merner).

Woodmere Stealdeal Looks For Championship Crown

Its starting to sound like a broken record but can Woodmere Stealdeal extend his winning streak again, this time on Atlantic Breeder's Crown Championship Sunday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The championship card, featuring the Atlantic Sires Stakes finals, has 13 dashes on tap starting at 12:30 P.M.

Woodmere Stealdeal has been exceptional every step of the way and will look to add to his 11 victories from his undefeated career in the race 8 Atlantic Breeder's Crown two-year-old pacing colt final for a $21,000 purse, presented by Cavendish Farms. The Danny Romo trainee will again have Marc Campbell at the lines for Nova Scotia owners Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah.

Woodmere Skyroller has a three-race win streak at stake in the $21,000 race 10 Atlantic Breeder's Crown three-year-old pacing filly final, presented by Cavendish Farms. David Dowling picks up the catch drive on the champion daughter of Rollwithitharry for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford.

Jonah Moase will attempt to become one of the youngest trainers to ever have an Atlantic Sires Stakes champion as the 24-year-old conditioner sends out Tobins Brownie in the race 6 Cavendish Farms two-year-old pacing filly final. Dowling drives the favoured daughter of Stonebridge Terror from post 6 in the $21,000 dash for Island owners Amy Lakie, James Quinn and Carl Peterson.

Dowling is also the favoured driver in the $21,000 Cavendish Farms Atlantic Breeder's Crown three-year-old pacing colt final aboard Windemere Frank from the Earl Watts stable for owners Debbie Denney of Brooklyn, N.S., and Hollis Newson of Cornwall.

The first dash of the day is the $10,000 Atlantic Breeder's Crown two-year-old trot final, presented by Meridian Farms and the P.E.I. Harness Racing Industry Association. The dash will see another showdown between Dusty Lane Milo (Adam Merner) and Mr Finlay Ridge (Clare MacDonald).

The $10,000 three-year-old trotting Atlantic Breeder's Crown lines up in race 5 with Mabou Ridge (MacDonald) the morning line choice for owner Arnold Rankin of Antigonish, N.S.

Race 3 of the day is the $11,600 Island Oceans Trot Classic final for aged trot mares, presented by JD Marine And Diving, with Atlantic champion Hop Up (Corey MacPherson) the favourite.

The card also features a $7,000 Invitational pace, a $5,000 fillies and mares Open pace and a $3,500 Open trot class.

