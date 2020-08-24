Atomanti M wins 106th Magyar Trotting Derby

Atomanti M (4m Cigar Dan -Step by Step-Allison Hollow), off at 11.5/1 odds, took the prestigious 106th edition of the Magyar UgetoDerby at Kincsem Park for purse of 10,000,000Huf.

Timed in 1.21.7kr over 2500 meters repulostart (no gate) the winner secured his fifth 2020 harness racing victory in seven outings for trainer/driver Goran Zolnaji.

The 1.4/1 favorite Adriana Asti (4f Frullino Jet -Cameron Diaz-Baltic Speed) was second for trainer/driver Veljko Mazsity. 4/1 Alfa Boy (4m Racino -Chippychip GT-Defi d’Aunou) was third with Csaba Lakatos and trainer Tibor Hajnal. Fourth was 13.5/1 Ann Bella M (4f Cigar Dan -Melhana Serey-Malhana Sascha) handled today by Imre Fazekas.



Atomanti M



repulostart in Derby

The undercard was a good one too with four events offering each a purse of over 1Huf million. The Daniel Bisbac Memorial (purse 1,200,000Huf, 1,800 meters repulostart) saw 8.9/1 Maugli (4f El Nino -Manisha Vita-Zerberus) score in 1.15.6kr with Janko Sagaj up for Joze Sahaj of Slovenia. 8.7/1 Timoteo (8m Abano As -Ghirlandia Aas-Diamoind Way) was next for Veljko Mazsity, with third to the 1.2/1 favorite Adonis CG (6g Igor Font -Ryder Cup OK-Dream Vacation) for Thorsten Tietz.



Maugli





drone shot

The Grof Esterhqzy Miklos Moris Memorial (purse 1,800,000Huf, 1800 meters repulostart) went to 1.16.6kr timed and 2.1/1 favorite Borotka (3f Illetmeny -Night Lady-Tony Oaks). Tibor Hajnal teamed the some 20 plus lengths winner to her fourth victory in seven 2020 appearances. Her dam Night Lady was a great filly too. 3.2/1 Bazsiville (3g Calypso Capar -Izaville-Endless Sands) was a distant second with Imre Fazekas up. Third home was 12/1 Bene (3m Bay Mink -JS Penelope-Pietro Pan) with Sandor Varga up for Ivan Mukity of Serbia.



Borotka by many lengths

Zona (5f Offenbach Bigi -Kama-Valley Guardian) then captured the Pannonia DIJ (purse 1,800,000Huf, 1800 meters repulostart) in a driving finish timed in 1.17.4kr with trainer Emil Csordas aboard. Zona was off at 10.7/1 odds and recorded her second 2020 win in five starts. 1.3/1 Zseneroz (5f SJs Photo -Hitelszo-Witsends Speedy) held second for reinsman Mitja Slavic and trainer Zoltan Ozvar. Third was 4.3/1 Villam Ville (6g Beissinger Hanover -Izaville-Endless Sands) handled by Goran Zolnaji,



Zona

The Jozsef Sinka Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1800 meters repulostart) completed our undercard coverage and this race went to 2.1/1 odds Unno del Duomo (7m Ganymede -Irma del Duomo-Lemon Dra) with trainer Goran Zolnaji at the lines. This was his first start in Hungary and he was timed in 1.14.6kr after last victorious in 1.11.8kr on July 5th in Montegiorgio. The 2.3/1 River Flow (4m Baltimore As -Amabelle As-Pablo As) was second with Thorsten Tietz aboard for owner Robert Gramuller of Germany. 5/1 Take Me Home (8g Lets Go -Mystic Angel-Broadway Hall) was third handled by Joze Sagaj tor trainer Zvonko Osterc of SLO.



Unno del Duomo

A great day of racing in great weather completed Derby 106. Congrats to the horsemen for achieving superb starts without the mobile.

Kincsem Park files/photos