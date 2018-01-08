Plenty of Groupe action at Vincennes

January 7, 2018 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes Prix de Lille “Cracks des Cracks 2017” (Quinte+, purse €88,000 , 2100 meters autostart) went to 11/1 rallying Attacus (8g Hand du Vivier -Nelocata) with harness racing driver Eric Raffin up for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner J.M. Machet. Race time was 1.11.2kr (1.10.1 at the 1500 meters remaining; 1.10.6 at the 1000; 1.11kr at 500), well off the race record 1.09.8kr set in 2007 by Kool du Caux and 1.09.9kr for six year olds by Texas Charm. 4/5 favorite Afghan Barbes (8g Meaulnes du Corta -Nuance Barbes) was second for Charles Julien Bigeon for trainer Christian Bigeon. 83/1 Venus de Bailly ( Chaillot ) and Alexandre Abrivard ended third. Fourth and fifth to complete the Q+ top five were 29/1 Unero Montaval and 7/1 Cobra Bleu. Diadora BR was scratch and Caid Griff, Carabinieri and Clif du Pommereux were all miscue dq’s.

Bilibili (7m Niky -Quetty du Donjon) took the prestigious monte Prix du Calvados (Gr. II International, purse €150,000 , 2850 meters, top three earn Prix du Cornulier bid) clocked in 1.13.kr (steady fractions) and off at 1.7/1 second choice. Alexandre Abrivard teamed the winner for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and legendary breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon, a respected citrus beverage international owner. 20/1 Bohemian Rhapsody (7f Niky -Kuala Lumpur) was second in a photo for Camille Levesque in the irons for trainer Thomas Levesque and breeder/owner Pierre Levesque. 55/1 Catalogne (6f Cygnus d’Odyssee -Jabadie) was third for jockey Mathieu Mottier and trainer Dominique Mottier. The 1.2/1 favorite Traders (5m Ready Cash -Graziella) was dead heat fourth for Yoann Lebourgeois after leading, and he tied with 57/1 Cyprien des Bordes (6m Ouragon de Celland ( with jockey J.Cl. Dersoir. Bellisima France, that battled Bilibili in the 2017 monte classics, and Alpha Saltor finished sixth and seventh.

The Prix Crack “Draft Life” Six Year Olds 2017 (purse €80,000 , 2850 meters) went to 1.14kr timed and 8.7/1 odds Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash -Holly du Locton) with Gabriele Gelormini up for Stal Markhove and trainer Luc Roelens. 2.1/1 Carlo de Carsi (6g Ismael du Pont -Orence de Carsi) rallied for length beaten second handled by J-M Bazire and trainer/owner J-M Baudouin. 23/1 Cyriel d’Atom (6g Otello Pierji ) was third for driver Eric Raffin.

The Gr. II Prix Crack “Carat Williams” Four Year Olds (purse €120,000 , 2175 meters) went to Franck Nivard driven Erming d’Oliverie (4f Scipion du Goutier -These d’Oliverie) clocked in 1.13.4kr (1.14.3kr at 1500 meters remaining; 1.14.9kr at the 1000; 1.14.7kr with 500 to go). Franck Leblanc trains the 1.2/1 odds winner for Ecurie de l’Oliverie. 5.3/1 Eridan (4m Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout) was second for David Thomain, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe Dewulf. 19/1 Enino du Pommereux (4m Coktail Jet ) held third for Sylvain Roger ahead of a wall of horses that included Ecu Pierji, Easy des Racques, Elite du Ruel and Express Jet.

Early in the Sunday card saw the Prix File Gin (purse €37,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters) go to 2.9/1 East Island (4f Very Pleasant -Queen Along) with Julien Dubois up, pictured below, for Philippe Moulin and Ecurie Victoria Dreams. This 1.16.6kr timed winner recorded her fourth victory in seven career starts, in this Crack Series event. The next Crack Series test was the Prix Ecu Pierji (purse €39,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) with victory to 6.6/1 Dovenia (5f Orlando Vici ). Later in the program the red hot Bigeon stable scored again as Be Bop Haufor (7f Notre Haufor ) scored by a length for trainer/owner Christian Bigeon in the Prix de Salon de Provence (purse €58,000, 2850 meters) clocked in 1.13.1kr. It was Be Bop’s third straight victory at Vincennes.

Saturday the V75 Sweden action was at Bergsaker with the featured V75 Gold being the Zoogins (2140 meters autostart, first prize 200,000SEK, US$24,525). 4.2/1 Digital Ink (9g Super Photo Kosmos -Laverda des Pres-Filou du Buscail) scored timed in 1.13.6kr for trainer/driver Robert Bergh and Stall TZ the owner. 3/2 Zenit Brick (7g Make It Happen -Exi Svard- Super Arnie ) was next for Mika Forss and trainer Timo Nurmos. Third was 8.6/1 Indoor Voices (7f Yankee Glide -Celebrity Whisper- SJs Caviar ) driven by Orjan Kihlstrom for trainer Roger Walmann and Stall Am.

Thomas H. Hicks