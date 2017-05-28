Vincennes action - €120,000 Gr II Prix Ozo

May 26, 2017 - The Friday Q+ was at Vincennes in the Prix Sirrah (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) with victory to 10.9/1 Attaque Parisienne (7f Hulk de Champs -Peccadille de Mai) timed in 1.13.2kr for driver Sebastian Ernault and trainer/owner Franck Harel.

Now a 13 time winner in 47 career starts for €255,820 earned, is the Attaque.

3/2 favorite Aufor de Mire (7g Notre Haufor -Hilda Dix) was second for Charles J. Bigeon, trainer Christian Bigeon and owner Andre F. Bigeon. Third went to 7/1 Venicio Pommereux (8g Love You -Noure du Pommereux) for Franck Nivard, trainer Sylvain Roger and Noel Lolic, the owner. 21/1 Africain was fourth with fifth to Ardente du Clos.

The Gr. III Prix du Creposcule (purse €90,000, 2100 meters, 10 starters) went to 1.10.9kr quick stepping 3/5 favorite Valko Jenilat (8m Kepler -Perle du Roc) for driver Eric Raffin. Sebastien Guarato trains for G&F Raffu. The winner now has 15 wins in 69 starts for €721,540 earned. 7.8/1 Beau Gamin (6m Quinoa du Gers -Cadette) was second for David Thomain, trainer Guarato and owner J.M. Rancoule. 8.7/1 Best of Jets (6m Magnificent Rodney -Plume Jets) was next for Tony LeBeller.

The Gr II Prix Ozo (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 15 entrants) went to 1.13.7kr timed and 4.3/1 odds Erminig d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier -Theze d’Oliverie). Franck Nivard piloted the Franck Leblanc trainee for Ecurie de l’Oliverie. This filly has now five wins in eight career starts for €169,290 earned. 10/1 Elisione Mag (3f Quaker Jet -Perle du Ravary) was second for David Thomain, while third went to 3.3/1 Elea Madrik (3f Goetmals Wood -Quelea Madrik) for trainer/driver William Bigeon. 2.1/ Estella Love (3f Love You -Shucca) was fourth for Franck Ouvrie, trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois. This three year-old filly crop is well-matched.

Also at Solvalla on Friday there was an interesting winner of a conditioned event raced over 1640 meters autostart for 30,000SEK to the winner. That winner was Vuelta Ta Mas Rapida (3f Angus Hall -Danes Ruibca- Defo d’Aunou ) driven by Alessandro Gocciador and timed in 1.12kr. The filly has a 3-3-2 slate in nine starts for the emerging career.

Thomas H. Hicks