Day At The Track

Prix du Luxembourg at Vincennes

03:03 PM 29 Jan 2017 NZDT
Aubrion du Gers
The Gr. III Prix du Luxembourg went to Aubrion du Gers

January 28, 2017 - The Prix d’Amerique harness racing weekend is underway today with an excellent program headlined by the prestigious Prix du Luxembourg.

The Gr. III Prix du Luxembourg (purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 International starters), also the day’s Quinte+ and often called the Little Prix d’Amerique, went to 1.8/1 favorite Aubrion du Gers (7g Memphis du Rib-J’Arrive du Gers)reined by owner/trainer Jean-Michel Bazire. Timed in a quick 1.11.4kr the now €761,960 career winner bested 19/1 Indigious (8g Prodigious-Indication) and driver Franck Nivard and third finishing 46/1 Rod Stewart (7m Love You-Valley Lane) reined by Franck Ouvrie for trainer Jerry Riordan and Italian owner Graziano Ceccaroni. 17/1 Ave Avis and 133/1 Rocky Winner were fourth and fifth. Favorite Bolero Love was a miscue dq.

Bjorn Goop piloted Ochongo Face (6g Kiss Francis-Jubel Kemp) to victory in the Prix Ready Cash (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) clocked in 1.14kr. This 19.3/1 odds winner is also trained by Goop for Ecurie Abron 35 AB. 40/1 Be Bop Meslois (6g Rocklyn-Roma Trehenniere) was second for Pierre Belloche, trainer/driver, for breeder/owner Ecurie Bois Doufray. Third went to 14.9/1 Spirit Real (6g Supergill-Civetta Real) reined by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer Jerry Riordan.

Prix d’Amerique program link below. Prix d’Am is race 5.

http://195.228.135.95/web/data/napiajanlat/kulfoldi_2017_01_29.pdf

Thomas H. Hicks

Includes Video
