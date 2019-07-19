Aubrion du Gers killed in training accident

July 17, 2019 - Champion Aubrion du Gers (9g Memphis du Rib -J’Arrive du Gers) was killed yesterday in a training accident at the harness racing training center of Jean Michel Bazire.

Stablemate Cyrano du Pont succumbed to injuries in the same accident.

Aubrion du Gers won 46 times in 73 career starts for earnings in excess of 2.5€ million.

He won 16 straight at one point in 2018-19 before losing the final heat of the Elitloppet.

The FR veteran trotteur will be greatly missed, and in many of the greatest International contests.

He was to represent France in the 2019 Yonkers International Trot.

Back to the racing scene, Sunday at Rojan was the 10th leg of the Trophee Vert series, this one raced on the turf over 3100 meters by 15 starters for the 45,000€ purse.

10/1 Aldo d’Argentre (9m Qualmio de Vandel -Isabelle de Yalda) scored timed in 1.15.7kr with owner/trainer E Lamy aboard.

The winner scored his 28th victory in 104 career starts.

Aldo d’Argentre

39/1 Aribo Mix (9g Reve des Vallees ) took second for D. Cordeau and 38/1 Calsaka de Guez (7f Pomerol de Laumac ) was third for Nicolas Bazire and trainer JMB. Viking Dream and Blues des Landiers completed the top five.

Thomas H. Hicks