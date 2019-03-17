Aubrion du Gers Returns Victorious at Caen

Jean Michel Bazire teamed Aubrion du Gers, the now 42-time winner in just 66 starts to victory

March 15, 2019 - The great gelding Aubrion du Gers (9g Memphis du Rib -J’Arrive du Gers) returned to harness racing action today at Caen, winning the Prix de Cauvicourt (purse 32,000€, 2200 meters autostart, 14 starters in this Quinte+ event).

Owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire teamed the now 42-time winner in just 66 starts to the 1.13.2kr timed victory.

His career earnings reached 2,197,179€ with today’s win.

Marie Brigette Anty bred this champion.

The 1/5 favorite left the gate from post one and was away third between horses before gaining the lead that he did not relinquish.

25.1/1 Blues de Landiers (8g Phlegyas -Mega des Landiers) rallied for second and 17.7/1 Clif de Pommereux (7m Love You -Noune du Pommereux) took third with David Thomain up for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic.

19.6/1 Dreammoko (6m Timoko ) took fourth ahead of 32.6/1 Alamo du Goutier.

The Quinte+ payoff for a winning 2€ ticket was 1844.60€.

There were 495 winning tickets and the Q+ pool was 3,883,229€.

The race total pools, all bets, reached 8,029,000€.

Aubrion du Gers

On the same card was the Prix de Canapville (purse 31,000€, 2450 meters, 13 European starters) and the 1.12.7kr timed winner was 2.1/1 Very Kronos (5m Ready Cash -Glide About- Yankee Glide ) with Erik Adielsson at the lines for trainer Svante Bath and owner Kjell Johansson.

The winners career earnings increased to 133,507€ as Very Kronos won his first race in France in two starts.

10.4/1 Excellent (5m Real de Lou ) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up for breeder/owner/trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

5.6/1 Current Affair (5f Love You -Global Future) secured the third check with David Thomain aboard for trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

2.2/1 Ghazi BR (5m Cantab Hall -Fiery Chip) was fourth for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire.

The pace in this race was contested initially by Spickleback Face (5g Raja Mirchi -No Finish Line) that Robert Bergh trains and Frabck Nivard teamed.

Very Kronos

Thomas H. Hicks