Aubrion du Gers takes Prix Kerjacques

May 5, 2017 - Aubrion du Gers (7g Memphis du Rib -J’Arrive du Gers) with owner/trainer J-M Bazire driving narrowly won the Vincennes Friday night harness racing featured Gr. II Prix Kerjacques (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) timed in 1,12,4kr, as were the next three closest harness racing rivals.

The winner recorded his 23rd career victory in 44 starts for €917,210 earned.

Off as 3/10 favorite the winner bested 29/1 Amiral Sacha (7m Ganymede- Nostalgique Sacha) reined by Gabriel Gelormini.

Third were the dead-heat pair 12/1 Valko Jenilat (8m Kepler -Perle du Roc) driven by Eric Raffin and 3/1 Belina Josselyn (6f Love You -Lezire Josselyn) reined by Alexandre Abrivard, this one also a J0M Bazire trainee.

The Q+ Prix Bettina (purse €48,000, 2100 meters autostart, 17 European starters) also attracted interest with the 1.11.7kr score by Italy’s Roberta Zack (7f Zinzan Brooke Tur -Legacy Grif). The 16/1 odds winner was reined by Andrea Guzzinati for trainer Christian Rizzo and owner Mme. Caterina Ballini. 70/1 Lets Dance DE (7f Oscar Schindler SL -Sirmione) was second driven by David Thomain for trainer Bjorn Goop and German owner Gerhard Sporrer. 19/1 Quarter Of An Hour (8g Fast Photo -Clear As A Bell) took third for Franck Nivard. 29/1 Twins Fairytale and 63/1 Uppy de Vive were the fourth and fifth horses to the line. The high-odds top five lighted up a big Q+ exact order payoff.

.........................................................................................

Sunday the too-flight action moves to Vermo with the Finaldia AJO raced over 1609 meters autostart . The lineup is a good one, shown below.

Seabiscuit, Jukka Torvinen

Workout Wonder, Tommi Kylliainen

Victory Bonsai, Ari Moilanen

Poet Broline, Peter Untersteiner

DD’s Hitman, Johnny Takter

Twister Bi, Christoffer Eriksson

Oasis Bi, Erik Adielsson

Elian Web, Jorma Kontio

Propulsion, Orjan Kihlstrom

Venice, Mika Forss

Thomas H. Hicks