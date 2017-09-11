€400,000 RMC Finale European Trotting Masters

September 9, 2017 - Aubrion du Gers (7g Memphis du Rib -J’Arrive du Gers) followed a large leading Valko Jenilat throughout and then gamely held on between horses to win the Gr.II RMC Finale European Trotting Masters (purse €400,000 , 2700 meters, 14 starters) for harness racing owner/trainer/driver J-M Bazire, recording the 26th career victory for the winner (off at 4.8/1 odds), now with earnings over 1.3 million euro.

Race time was 1.11.6kr on a sloppy surface and contested in heavy rain (fractions 1.11.8kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.11.2kr at the 1000 and 1.11.8kr with 500 remaining).

Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) was second for the heavy urging Franck Nivard, at 1/5 odds, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski. The Eagle was away sluggishly and finally settled third over and then fourth on the pegs before moving sharply forward outside in the last bend, almost interfering with rallying Twister Bi. He got to the winners’ wheel but no further. Twister Bi (5m Varenne -Lorraine Bi) driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Pasquale Ciccarelli) rallied decisively in the lane after being impeded and veered toward the inside as the finish approached, nearly earning second at 23/1. Valko Jenilat held fourth while several top rated trotters were dq’d- DD’s Hitman, Volstead, Ringostarr Treb and On Track Piraten.

The Paris-Vincennes program also included other groupe races. The monte Prix de Basly (gr. II, purse €120,000 , 2175 meters, three year olds) went to Evidence Roc (3f Paris Haufor -Misface du Boulay) timed in 1.13.7kr and with Emilie LeBeller in the irons. She also trains for Ecurie d’Embeli. Each Time (3f Coktail Jet ) and Epatante (3f Village Mystic ) were next to the line.

Three year olds lined up for the Prix Emile Wendling (Gr. III, purse €80,000 , 2700 meters) and Vamp Kronos (3f Ready Cash -Only Kronos) scored timed in 1.15.1kr for Bjorn Goop. Jerry Riordan trains the winner that defeated Classic Connection (3m Love You -Crys Dream) with Franck Nivard driving for trainer Yves Boireau and owner/breeder Jean Pierre Dubois.

Four year olds contested the Prix Joseph Aveline (Gr. III, purse €80,000 , 2850 meters) and Diego de Bomo (4g Prince d’Espace ) scored timed in 1.14.6kr for Anthony Dollion, also owner/trainer. Direct Way (4g Quaker Jet ) took second for Anthony Barrier and trainer Philippe Allaire. Third was Douloureuse (4f Timoko ) for Quentin Machet and trainer Richard Westerink. The Gr. III Prix de Montier en Der (purse €72,000, 2850 meters) went to 1.13.8kr timed El Catwalk (6f Classic Photo -El Mistress Leena) reined by J. P. Monclin for trainer Philippe Billard. Clarck Sotho (5g Oiseau de Feux ) took second for Anthony Barrier and Coach Frambleu (5g Prince d’Espace ) was third for Lois Guinoiseau.

Thomas H. Hicks