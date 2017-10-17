Gr. II Events in France and Germany

October 15, 2017 - Today’s Groupe tests in Europe were the 40th Grand Prix de Sud-Quest at Beaumont de Lomagne FR and the Grand Prix de Gelsenkirchen in Germany. Well respected harness racing 2/5 odds favorites were victorious, Aubrion de Gers in the former with Jean-Michel Bazire aboard, and Bird Parker in Germany reined by Joseph Verbeeck. Race summaries and replays follow:

Beaumont de Lomagne

October 15, 2017

40th Grand Prix du Sud Quest – Gr. II, 2400 meters autostart, purse €200,000

Race time 1.12.9kr

2/5 Aubrion du Gers (7m Memphis du Rib-J’Arrive du Gers), J-M Bazire driver/trainer/owner, his 28th win in 51 starts for €1,365,372 earned, fifth straight win and 9-1-1 in 11 starts in 2017

5.2/1 Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle-Ires), Franck Nivard, Franck Leblanc trainer/owner

5.4/1 Billie de Montfort (6f Jasmin de Flore-Quismy de Montfort), David Thomain up, Sebastien Guarato trainer

Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dF2aGWbiK8U

Gelsenkirchen Germany – Tour European

October 15, 2017

Grand Prix de Gelsenkirchen (purse €50,000, 2600 meters autostart, eight starters)

Race time 1.14.6kr

2/5 Bird Parker (6m Ready Cash-Belisha), Joseph Verbeeck up, Philippe Allaire trainer, Elisabeth Allaire owner, 15th career win in 59 starts for €1,423,605 earned with this front end score

5.2/1 Swedishman (11g Gogo-Volgana), Thierry Duvaldestin trainer/driver, Gaylor Chaudemanche owner

37/1 Bon Copain (6m Love You-Haie), Robbin Bot driver, Thierry Reffegeau trainer, J.Y. Roze owmer

Grand Prix de Gelsenkirchen 2017 (GR II) - Gelsenkirchen / Bird Parker - replay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y19Nc0AvgcQ

Saturday there was great upper level trotting at Aby SWE. Readly Express took the Swedish Masters with a front stepping victory directed by driver Jorma Kontio. It was his seventh win in eight 2017 starts and 19th in 22 career starts. The Mares Open went to the eight year old Super Arnie mare, Super Ariel, with Micael Melander the pilot. These race summaries, photos and replays follow.

Gr. II Sweden Masters, 2640 meters autostart, 500,000 SEK first money

Race time 1.11.8kr

1.13/1 Readly Express (5m Ready Cash-Caddie Dream-Viking Kronos), Jorma Kontio driver, Timo Nurmos trainer, owner Bro Buggnads Ab, winner slate 19-3-0 in 22 starts for 9,857,660 earned; 7-1-0 in eight starts in 23017 after undefeated in 2016 in five starts

16.75/1 Vasterboonthenews (9g Credit Winner-Sandra Dove-Alf Palema), Orjan Kihlstrom up, Laes Brindeborg trainer

20.3/1 Reckless (7m Ready Cash-Haver-Supergill), Bjorn Goop trainer/driver

Sweden Masters 2017 – October 14 replay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdOMXeijbJA;.

Expect Readly Express to test Paris in the Winter Meet, and also Yonkers International winner Twister Bi.

Gr. II National Mares 2017, 2140 meters autostart, 500,000SEK to winner

Race time 1.12.1kr

7.5/1 Super Ariel (8f Super Arnie-Orika Lep-Shibur), Micael Melader driver, Kennet Haggadrom trainer

2.1/1 Nancy America (6f Revenue-Camargue-Supergill), Flemming Jensen trainer/driver

48.3/1 Withma (8f CR Exclaibur-Arnies Dame E-Super Arnie), Askar J.Andersson, Jorgen Westholm trainer

Sto SM 2017 replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdOMXeijbJA

The Aby undercard also included three other interesting events, two for the monte specialists, with the winners profiled below:

Monte – 2140 meters autostart, 100,000SEK to winner

Race time 1;13.7kr

2,6/1 Supreme Court (5g Credit Winner-Kangaroo Court-Mack Lobell), Sofia Aronsson jockey, Goran Andersson owner/trainer

Monte Mares – 2140 meters autostart, 250,000SEK to winner

Race time 1.13kr

1.5/1 Candor Hall (9g Adams Hall-Arva Crown-Super Arnie), Sofia Adolfsson jockey, Bjorn Goop trainer

4/1 Nantrucket (11m Viking Kronos-Malabar Lady-Valley Victory), Sofia Aronsson up

V75 Silver – 1640 meters autostart, 125,000SEK first money

Race time 1.10.1kr

Cab Hornline (6g San Pellegrino-Mautitius-Hermes de Pericard), Per Lennartsson trainer/driver, 10th win in 46 career starts

Thomas H. Hicks



