Admiral performances for Auckland Reactor

Harness racing super star Auckland Reactor sired another winner today (Friday) after Admiral zoomed home at Addington to win his second race at only his fourth start.

The speedy Auckland Reactor gelding had to be good to win after settling well back in the field for the first part of the race and finding himself last turning for home.

On a wet track not suited to coming from behind, Admiral produced a whirlwind finish down the outside to get up and win by a nose from the race leader Chief Kapai.

Admiral ( Auckland Reactor - Karis - Knight Rainbow ) rated a 2-00.4 mile rate on the wet track with fast closing sectionals of 58.76 for the 800m and 27.42 for the last 400m. Admiral is owned by Trish Dunell and her son Cameron Mackie.

Admiral was trotting up a storm at the trials leading up to his racing and after a very close second by a nose at a recent trial to smart three-year-old filly Angel Of Harlem ($77,000), he was expected to make a bold showing where ever he started.



Trainer Gavin Smith was reasonably confident of a good showing labelling Admiral his best chance of the week in the Harnesslink weekly ringaround. In fact the ringaround produced the $45.00 quinella on the race when Craig Ferguson thought his best drive this week was the second placed Chief Kapai.

Admiral

Later in the evening Smith trained his second winner for the night when God Only Knows ( Rock N Roll Heaven - The Burning Question) spurted up the passing lane to record a half length victory in a non winners pace.

It was a very good week for Auckland Reactor overall as he also produced the impressive qualifier Chase Auckland and two further impressive race winners in Australia, one in Western Australia last Sunday called Bountiful Reactor ( Auckland Reactor - Bountiful Whitby - Mystical Prince ) who was having his third lifetime start and first after a spell and one in Queensland called My Secret Torque ( Auckland Reactor - Ella Palms - Speed King ) also having her third start.

With these two winners as two-year-olds this week, the final week of the Australian Season, Auckland Reactor cemented his position as leading first season sire in Australia. He was also leading on average earning per starter and number of wins.

Overall he has produced 12 individual two-year-old winners from his first crop to the races including a $100,000 (Gr.1) winner Gold Reactor ( Auckland Reactor - Channelling Gold - Ball And Chain ) who was also third in his heat of The Breeders Crown and the filly Miss Ethel Sunshine ( Auckland Reactor - Miss Sunshine - McArdle ) who won a heat of the NZ Sires Stakes and was 3rd in the (Gr.3) Cheviot Fillies Stakes.

Bountiful Reactor

My Secret Torque

