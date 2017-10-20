Day At The Track

Auckland Reactor coming of age as a sire

09:02 PM 20 Oct 2017 NZDT
Chase Auckland,Harness racing
Chase Auckland winning connections
Addington Raceway

Harness racing champion Auckland Reactor is starting to leave his mark on the race track, as a sire of good 3yo horses.

In Chase Auckland, he has a potential champion son, judging by the way the Purdon/Rasmussen trained gelding defeated a quality field of three year olds tonight at Addington.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen drove a calculating race with Chase Auckland in winning the third NRM Sires Stakes heat.

Rasmussen shot to the lead from barrier two behind the mobile and then handed up to stable mate The Devils Own to trail for the most of the race.

In the straight the Chase Auckland dug in for the fight and Natalie urged his nose in front on the line to beat a quality All Stars line up of, The Devils Own, Spankem and All About Faith to win by a narrow margin.

The time for the 1950m mobile was a quick 2-17.9, a mile rate of 1-53.8, with the last 800m cut out in a sizzling 54.9 seconds.

Chase Auckland (Auckland Reactor - Delicata) is owned by the Alabar Racing Syndicate, many of whom were on track tonight to cheer on the win

Chase Auckland winning his third race from three starts

 

Earlier in the night Auckland Reactor produced another exciting winner in Blue Blazer, who won his third start by a head after some good trial performances in recent weeks.

Blue Blazer (Auckland Reactor - Jet Spirit)  rated 1-58.4 for the 1950m mobile and gave trainer Trent Yesberg his first training win at his sixth attempt. 

Trent Yesberg getting his first training win with Blue Blazer.


Harnesslink Media

