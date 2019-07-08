Day At The Track

Auckland Reactor filly remains unbeaten

02:30 PM 08 Jul 2019 NZST
Blair Orange and the unbeaten Sky Vale,Harness racing
Sky Vale a promising 3yo harness racing filly by Auckland Reactor has kept her unbeaten run intact by winning her second race in succession today at the early winter meeting at Rangiora.

Trained at Rangiora by Glenn Gillard, Sky Vale (Auckland Reactor-Countess Vale) blasted straight to the lead in today’s race for leading driver Blair Orange, before handing up to Jazelle (John Dunn) and settling for a cozy ride home in the trail.

Turning for home Sky Vale came off the back of the tiring leader and easily had the measure of the field cruising down to the line to win by more than 2 lengths at the line. Arocknatthepark (Gavin Smith) ran home well for second and Secret Bet (Terry Chmiel) finished on ok for third.

The winning time in today’s race was a very quick 3-14.3 for the mobile 2600m. That represented a mile rate of 2-00.2 with a closing 800m in 58.4 and a final 400m in 28.2 seconds.

Blair Orange moved well clear of his rivals in the New Zealand drivers premiership with the win on Sky Vale and he is currently sitting on 206 wins for the season, more than twice as many wins as his closest rival John Dunn who has driven 100 winners.

Another of Auckland Reactor’s progeny Armed Reactor won his first race at his fourth start at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

In the race Armed Reactor (Auckland Reactor - Pomis Arms) settled back in the field before making a sharp midrace move to sit parked with a lap  to go. Up the home straight Armed Reactor showed some of Auckland Reactor's toughness and dug deep to hold off his rivals for driver Peter Ferguson, 

The 4yo gelding finally got to the line a half length clear of Vespa and Tony Herlihy, with the favourite Man Of Action a further head away in third.

Auckland Reactor has sired over 100 winners in New Zealand and Australia with his oldest progeny now four-year olds.

He also sired a winner in North America recently when The Great Buzz N won at Saratoga Raceway in 1:55.2

 

Harnesslink Media

