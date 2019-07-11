Auckland Reactor gelding generating a buzz

Auckland Reactor harness racing gelding The Great Buzz, formerly trained in Southland by Clark Barron is creating a bit of a stir in North America.

“He was always a pretty nice maiden. While he didn’t win we threw him into a couple of Nugget Finals and he was never out of the money. I thought he’d get better as he got older. He was a big overgrown horse,” Barron said.

The Great Buzz raced eight times for Barron finishing second three times and third twice before he was sold.

He’s out of the unraced Bettor’s Delight mare Risonanza and was bred by Kakukuri Bloodstock Limited and Brian West of Studholme Bloodstock Limited.

He was bought by Barron for $7,000 at the 2017 Sale of the Stars in Christchurch.

Elmer Gantry (18 wins), Dillon Dean (20 wins) and Dillion Dale (17 wins) feature further back in his pedigree.

In America, The Great Buzz won his qualifier in 1-56.2 on 15th June.

“The horse that ran second (Starznheaven) has won 41 races and nearly $400,000,” said Auckland Bloodstock Agent John Curtin who sold him to regular American buyer Kevin Quinn.

He won his first race in America at Saratoga, New York, on the 26th of June recording his lifetime mark of 1-53.3

The Great Buzz

“53 on a half mile track is a hell of a run,” stated Curtin, who also sold Nerve Of Steel (5 wins) and Kiwi Tintin (9 wins) to Quinn.

“That’s (The Great Buzz) the dearest horse he’s bought. I said to him it’ll be the best horse he’s ever bought. He said ‘no chance it’ll be Kiwi Tintin.’ He’s changed his mind now.”

The Great Buzz is trained by Paul Zabielski and was driven on both occasions by James Devaux.

“The owner rang me quite a few times. They’ve liked him from day one,” Barron said.

The gelding is due to start at Saratoga again on Thursday where he’s drawn the outside of the gate. Because of his impressive form the Saratoga Club officials have also taken him out of the betting market and placed him on the outside.

Curtin is not impressed. “He’s drawn seven on a half mile track. That’s brutal, it’s just a joke. The owner’s upset. This horse has only won $6,000.”