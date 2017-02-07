Gotta React by Auckland Reactor just gets up on the outside for Greg Sugars at his first start

Auckland Reactor is on the board as a sire after Gotta React took the honors in the two year old race at the Kilmore harness racing meeting last night.

Showing plenty of determination and heart, Gotta React made up late ground in the home straight and won by a half head with the plugs still in.

Trained by Leigh Miles for South Australian trainer Scott Ewen and breeder Charles Okmasich and driven by Greg Sugars, Gotta React is the first foal of the Live Or Die mare Gotcha who is out of the Vance Hanover mare Harp.

Charles Okmasich and his family made the long trip over from South Australia to watch Gotta React win at his first start.

Gotta React is now on his way back to race in South Australia and to be trained by Scott Ewen and will possibly be a starter in the Kindergarten series at Globe Derby Park.

On the other side of the Tasman,​ Auckland Reactor was represented by a very impressive qualifier last week at Addington.

Miss Ethel Sunshine defeated some nice two-year-olds in exciting fashion.

The progressive daughter of Auckland Reactor made a midrace move to take the lead and then proceeded to sprint home in 57.9 and win easily.

She will now head towards the New Zealand Sires Stakes.

With plenty of qualifiers already, the winners will continue to flow for Auckland Reactor in the months to come.