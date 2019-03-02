Auckland Reactor making an impact

Chase Auckland a wildcard entry in the $1 million Miracle Mile to be driven by Luke McCarthy

The pure speed of excitement machine racehorse Auckland Reactor is clearly passing through to his progeny, with the promising sire having starters from his first crop in two of Australia’s top harness racing sprint races this weekend.

Auckland Reactor’s oldest offspring are now just four, but he has a starter in both the $1,000,000 Group 1 Ainsworth Miracle Mile and the $200,000 Group 1 HQ Insurance Ladyship Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle in Sydney on Saturday night, a rare achievement for a first crop sire..

Chase Auckland ( Auckland Reactor - Delicata - Falcon Seelster ) is a wildcard entry into the $1m Miracle Mile and has drawn barrier three, while the very good mare Soho Burning Love ( Auckland Reactor - Soho Bordeaux - Western Terror ) has drawn barrier 5 in the $200,000 Ladyship Mile.

The pair have emerged as two of the leading lights in what has been a remarkably forward first crop for the former star Kiwi. Auckland Reactor has recorded 74 winners from 218 starters to date, with just under $2 million in total stakes in the bank.

Lining up in the Miracle Mile has Chase Auckland following in the footsteps of his sire, who also raced in the 2009 Miracle Mile won by Monkey King.

The four-year-old has won 10 of his 14 starts to date with over $425,000 in stakes and lines up as the lowest-assessed starter in the Miracle Mile, a modest C8 M2 assessment.

Soho Burning Love has won 10 races from 36 starts with just under $200,000 in stakes to date.

As a sire, Auckland Reactor’s Australian offspring are outperforming their New Zealand counterparts, with 41 winners to date. And while they’ve performed well as young horses, they’re now showing themselves to be maturing well, with Auckland Reactor having 40 individual starters lining up to race from this Friday to Monday.

In New Zealand he has produced 33 winners and 119 qualifiers for just over $900,000 to date.

Total stakes to date for Auckland Reactor as a sire has almost reached $2 million.

In New Zealand, at Alexandra Park tonight, Aha Reaction ( Auckland Reactor - Dreamy Delight - Bettor's Delight ) won his third race from just nine starts and rating a very good 1:56.6 mile rate over the 2200 metres.

Meanwhile, down South at Addington, Smoke N Reactor ( Auckland Reactor - Smoke N Mirrors - Pacific Rocket ) won her second race scoring easily over 1950 metres.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura