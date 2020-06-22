Auckland Reactor mare sizzles in US

Soho Burning Love became the fastest mare ever bred in Australia

The Auckland Reactor mare Soho Burning Love became the fastest harness racing mare ever bred in Australia when she clocked 1:48.4 (5ths) winning at The Meadowlands, New Jersey last Friday (June 19).

The five-year-old, who was bred by Robert Watson, has earned more than $250,000.

The win provided a timely boost for the Mach Three horse Auckland Reactor , a grand pacer himself and highly promising sire who now stands at Tony Peacock's property at Moama (NSW).

Reactor Now, another of the Auckland Reactor stock, was an effortless all-the-way winner at Shepparton on the same night and graduated to a NR76 mark in the process.

It was his sixth consecutive win and his eighth from only 11 lifetime starts. He is rated highly by respected horseman David Aiken, who trains him.

Auckland Reactor was represented by a pair of two-year-old filly winners at the weekend. Secret Reaction (Gloucester Park) and Bridwood Bella (Launceston) were both very impressive winners, the latter clocking 1:57.4 with the last 800 in 57.5.

Tact Bess, a New Zealand bred daughter of Auckland Reactor , came from last to post a new lifetime mark of 1:55.8 at Albion Park on Saturday night (June 20).

A much underated stallion Auckland Reactor's oldest crop are just five-year-olds and he has produced 160 individual winners of $4.5 million to date and currently stands in third place on the New Zealand sires list of money winning sires for five-year-olds and older with just 156 foals. Compare that number of foals with the other stallions shown in this group below

By Peter Wharton