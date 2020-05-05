Auckland Reactor progeny proving fleet of foot

Former champion harness racing racehorse and now exciting sire Auckland Reactor continues to have his name up in lights through the deeds of his off-spring.

The superstar pacer, who earned the nickname "Reactor Factor" during a sparkling racing career had some impressive winners bob up over the last eight days in nearly every state, with his progeny inheriting not only his striking looks, but also his sizzling turn of foot.

Four-year-old chestnut gelding Gold Horseshoe ( Auckland Reactor -Aussie Vision (Grinfromeartoear) cruised to victory in the Westbred Entires and Geldings Pace at Pinjarra last Sunday week. Trained by Colin Reeves, the pacer was driven by Jocelyn Young.

The following day at Melton, the magnificently bred Auckland Red ( Auckland Reactor -The Summer Wind (Live Or Die) had a few kinks in his armour, but still got the job done as a $1.70 fav should. He is prepared and driven by Michael Cole.

Top SA reinsman Ryan Hryhorec scored narrowly with Weeroona Boy ( Auckland Reactor -Amberlu Ella (Badlands Hanover) for trainer Tyson Linke at Adelaide's Globe Derby Park. The 3yo won by the barest margin in a time of 2.00-5.

Amy Day and Todd McCarthy teamed to land Atomic Bombshell ( Auckland Reactor -Art Asset (Artsplace) at Penrith last Thursday night. The 4yo mare was too good for $1.60 favorite Fifteen Aces.

And just 15 minutes later at Bendigo, hobby trainer Frank Barac was cheering home his 3yo filly Madam Reactor ( Auckland Reactor -Madam Altissimo (Blissful Hall). It was Barca's first win since April 2016. Comeback driver Rodney Lakey, who is going like a house on fire, took the reins.

The spotlight then headed over west to Bunbury the next night when Im Spiderman ( Auckland Reactor -Casey's Best (Tyler's Best) cruised home for trainer Russell Smith. The gelding was handled by Jack Justins.

North west Victorian trainer Murray Jardine, who took ill-fated young pacer Mallee Reactor ( Auckland Reactor -Our Angel Flight (In The Pocket) to eight wins from 11 starts in 2018/19, was back in the winner's circle at MIldura with a promising type. He produced Miradero ( Auckland Reactor -Mustang Sassy (Modern Art) to score in easy fashion. In-form reinsman Dwayne Locke was the winning driver.

Miradero, with Dwayne Locke holding the reins

At Globe Derby Park on Saturday, trainer Alyce Finnis and her driver-husband Jayson tasted success with Juddy Douglas ( Auckland Reactor -Markeaton Navi (Falcon Seelster). The gelding did it tough, but those who took the short odds never had a worry in the world.

Auckland Reactor (Mach Three-Atomic Lass (Soky's Atom) is one of a bunch of very well-credentialed stallions standing at Alabar Stud, near Echuca, and won at his first 17 starts. He retired with 32 wins from 53 outings for $1.8M in stakes.

The lead-up to his race day debut at Timaru in New Zealand in September of 2007 had many forecasting he was a star in the making after some superb appearances at the trials. Auckland Reactor scored a comprehensive victory, followed by three more against elite company before heading for a let-up.

On his return, Auckland Reactor wrapped up an undefeated 11-start season, which earnt him the crown of New Zealand Horse of the Year, the first of two that he captured. The pacer continued winning against the best up until a seven-year-old.

Without doubt, a win in the Pure Steel at Ballarat in January 2012 was among his best on Australian soil. He scored narrowly, but in track record time. Then followed a close second (off 10m) in the Hunter Cup.

He then went to Perth and scored comfortable wins in his three heats of the Inter Dominion series. In the final, he went back at the start before working to the "chair" mid race. Auckland Reactor faded to run seventh. An examination later found him to be suffering from a virus.

Near the end of an extraordinary career, he ran a third in the 2013 Bendigo Cup to Sushi Sushi and was then unplaced in the Ballarat Cup to Mah Sish.

Champion horseman Mark Purdon drove the superstar to 27 of his wins. Anthony Butt was successful of three occasions, while Blair Orange and Tony Herlihy, scored one win apiece.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

P 0498 490 672

E hello@newsalertpr.com.au

W www.newsalertpr.com.au



