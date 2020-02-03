Auckland Reactor progeny hit $4,116,484

Underrated sire Auckland Reactor is kicking some harness racing goals as his progeny continue to rack up the wins around the globe.

Auckland Reactor is now the sire of 143 individual winners (New Zealand, 66 winners - Australia, 76 winners - USA, 1 winner ( The Great Buzz - 12 wins, 8 placings from 22 starts with earnings of US$58,172 to date) with his richest son being the Group 1 winner in Chase Auckland 1:50.4 ($801,396) who added to his career earnigs when running third in last nights $500,000 Hunter Cup.

Auckland Reactor's worldwide progeny earnings now stand at $4,116,484 with his oldest crop now just five-year-olds.

On Friday night, horses sired by Auckland Reactor won four races in New Zealand with two wins collected in the North Island at the Manawatu meeting and another two in the South Island at Addington Raceway.

He’s Gratis was the first Friday night winner for Auckland Reactor at Manawatu, steaming home out wide to gain his first win in the hands of trainer and driver Bryan Taylor.

He’s Gratis getting his maiden win at Manawatu

Thunderfromthethrone ( Auckland Reactor - Sevenspanishangels by Christian Cullen ) a recent addition to the Scott Dickson stable also powered home out wide in the last race at Manawatu winning easily by more than three lengths for driver David Butcher. It was the second win for Thunderfromthethrone who looks a progressive type that should be adding more wins in a short space of time.

Thunderfromthethrone winning at Manawatu

Elo Louise ( Auckland Reactor - Lively Chance by Live Or Die ) clocked a very quick 1-58.6 mile rate over 2600m when she beat a tidy field at Addington on Friday night.

Elo Louise winning at Addington

After an unlucky fifth at her last start in a stronger field, Elo Louise was too good for her opposition wearing down a gallant Held To Ransom who had shot clear at the 400m. The margin was only a head but there was a further 8 lengths back to third and gaps to the rest in a true staying test for the junior driver event.

Elo Louise has now won three times and been placed once from her five career starts.

Jaffa Josh ( Auckland Reactor - Silk Rose by Dream Away ) also gained a deserved first win flashing home late out wide to win narrowly. The powerful gelding backed up some impressive trials and unlucky raceday appearances to finally break through for his maiden win for trainer-driver Paul Borcoskie.

Jaffa Josh getting his maiden win

Soho Burning Love ( Auckland Reactor - Soho Bordeaux - Western Terror ) the winner of $246,840 in Australia from 12 wins 11 seconds and 5 thirds, against the best of her age, was recently sold for a substantial sum to North America. Just recently she won her first start in 1:52.2f in impressive fashion at Dover Downs.

Soho Burning Love