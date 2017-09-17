Day At The Track

Auckland Reactor gelding turning heads

11:27 AM 17 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Chase Auckland,Harness Racing Chase Auckland, Harness Racing Natalie Rasmussen and Chase Auckland, Harness RAcing
Chase Auckland and Natalie Rasmussen
Photo by All Stars Stable
Chase Auckland
All Stars Photo
Natalie Rasmussen and Chase Auckland
All Stars Photo

The progeny of harness racing champion Auckland Reactor are starting to emerge throughout Australasia, including a potential topliner who won his first race-day start in good fashion at Addington today (Saturday).

Chase Auckland was having his first start out of the Purdon/Rasmussen All Stars Stable and ended up demolished a strong field without being fully extended by his driver Natalie Rasmussen.

The race was run at a solid clip, with Rasmaussen taking Chase Auckland to the front after 600m.

Despite a strong mid race attack by second favourite Ready To Rumble and Blair Orange, Chase Auckland had the field covered at the turn, and he went on to win by more than five lengths with no urging needed from the driver.

The speedy Auckland Reactor gelding paced the 1950m mobile in a 1.58.8 mile rate with a closing 800m in 58.4 and 400m in 28.7 seconds.

Ironically it was exactly 10 years to the day that Auckland Reactor won his first start. It was on the 16th of September 2007 at Timaru rating a 2.01.9 mile rate over 2000 meters..

Chase Auckland will now head to a heat of the Sires Stakes Series in a few weeks time.

Chase Auckland winning easily in quick time.

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Unbeaten streak continues in Keystone Classic
17-Sep-2017 11:09 AM NZST
Only eight for $590,400 Little Brown Jug
17-Sep-2017 07:09 AM NZST
Anette Lorentzon wins the Helen Smith
17-Sep-2017 03:09 AM NZST
Uncle Peter filly brings $150,000
16-Sep-2017 19:09 PM NZST
Eleven fillies vie for $273,250 47th Jugette
16-Sep-2017 18:09 PM NZST
Beckhams Z Tam the best in $75,000 Final
16-Sep-2017 18:09 PM NZST
Egosnattitudes rallies for feature win
16-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News