Auckland Reactor sires a double

Auckland Reactor (pictured) sired a double on Saturday night at the Meadowlands

Auckland Reactor sired a winning harness racing double with Love The Blues NZ and Atomic Blast NZ at The Meadowlands, New Jersey on Saturday night (November 14).

Love The Blues won in 1:50.8 and Atomic Blast was successful in a career-best 1:51.4.

Both geldings are owned by leading international bloodstock agent John Curtin, managing owner of JC International.

Love The Blues, who posted his fourth win in 12 starts in North America, is out of the Bettor’s Delight mare Delightful Lover.

Atomic Blast, who has won three and been twice placed from nine starts in the US, is from Caroline’s Cullen, a Christian Cullen mare who took a record of 1:51.4 and banked $450,140 in stakes.



Atomic Blast winning at the Meadowlands

Imported from America after her racing career by Curtin, Caroline’s Cullen has produced two foals in Atomic Blast and the two-year-old filly Bettor Blast.

Auckland Reactor was also represented by Nuclear Poker, who posted his fifth lifetime success at Bunbury on Friday night (November 13). The gelding is out of an Aces N Sevens mare.