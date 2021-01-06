Auckland Reactor to the sires’ forefront

Chase Auckland is seen rearing while driver Natalie Rasmussen celebrates with 55 syndicate shareholders and friends after winning The NRM Sires Stakes Series No. 34 Final during New Zealand Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway on November 14, 2017.

Auckland Reactor has bounded to the forefront as one of Australasia’s leading harness racing sires over the last 12 months.

In New Zealand, his stock earned $786,587 in the 2019/20 season, placing him in fifth position on the All Aged list, while his Australian progeny banked $2,024,517 in stakes – the second highest amount by a colonial bred sire.

Taking in the $341,904 earned by his progeny racing in North America, the dual NZ Horse of the Year left the winners of $3,153,008 during 2019/20.

In all, from only four crops racing, Auckland Reactor has produced the winners of an amazing $6,847,005 and 190 individual winners.

Being by the great Mach Three and one of the best winning members of the Flora family, there was good reason to expect that Auckland Reactor would make a name for himself as a sire.

From his first crop he sired a top colt in Chase Auckland 1:50.4 ($798,509), who won eight of his nine starts as a three-year-old and was voted NZ 3YO of the Year, and an outstanding racemare in Soho Burning Love (1:48.2), the fastest ever Australian-bred mare and the winner of $371,807 to date.

Red Reactor (1:50.9), a winner of three races at Menangle, the Group 1 winner Gold Reactor (1:55.1), Jazzy Star (1:55.8), Blue Blazer (1:55.8), Tact Bess (1:54.5), the Group 3 winner Shining Oro (1:52.8) and Please Shudduup (1:51.8) have been other winners by Auckland Reactor from his initial crop.

Auckland Reactor’s second crop produced the top WA mare Delightfulreaction 1:57 ($178,938), Reactor Now (1:58.3), who won nine of his 10 starts at one stage, Plutonium 1:55.7 (6 wins from 8 starts) and Gobsmacked (1:52.5), while his third crop – now four-year-olds – include the $40,000 NZ Harness 7000 winner Willie Go West (1:54.1), the Gloucester Park winner Warrior’s Legacy (1:57.1), Congo Line and the dual Southern Cross finalist Juddy Douglas.

Auckland Reactor , a son of Mach Three, was a champion pacer in NZ. He won his first 17 starts on end and was undefeated in 11 starts at three years including the NZ Derby and NZ Sires Stakes Championship and was named NZ 3YO of the Year in 2007.

While at four, he won 13 of his 16 starts including the NZ Free-for-all, Auckland Cup, Messenger, Noel Taylor Mile and a heat of the Inter Dominion – and more than $1.1 million in stakes.

From 53 lifetime starts in NZ, Australia and North America, Auckland Reactor won 32 races - including seven Group 1’s – and was placed four times for $1,837,043.

Auckland Reactor is now standing at the St Fort Stud, Moama (NSW), of Tony Peacock for a fee of $3,000 including GST.

Peter Wharton