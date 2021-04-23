Auckland Reactor to the sires' forefront

Chase Auckland on the March 25th getting ready for racing after 12 months out recovering from injury

As the sire of the fastest ever Australian bred harness racing pacer in Soho Burning Love (1:48.2) and of one of New Zealand’s most outstanding young pacers in Chase Auckland, Auckland Reactor is without question one of the most proved sires available to breeders in Australia.

Auckland Reactor’s stock have demonstrated over and over again that they combine speed, stamina and staying ability. His percentage of winners to starters is second to none.

Soho Burning Love and Chase Auckland are but two of many outstanding sons and daughters of Auckland Reactor , himself a champion racehorse and, for season after season, a great success at the stud in both NZ and Australia.

Chase Auckland ready for a new campaign after injury (21st April trial)

From the time Auckland Reactor was represented on our tracks by the brilliant pacer Chase Auckland 1:50.4 ($798,509) until his current star Red Reactor (1:50.9) began hogging the headlines, his stock have kept him continually in the limelight.

His crowning glory came in the 2019/20 season when his stock earned almost $3.2 million in NZ, Australia and North America. He finished third on the NZ 5YO and Older sires’ list and fifth on the All Aged list.

In all, Auckland Reactor has sired the winners of $7.8 million with 148 in the 2:00 list and 25 in 1:55. From 471 Australian bred foals three-year-old and older he has left 214 starters and 127 winners and they have $3.88 million, an average of $18,131 per starter.

Soho Burning Love winning a $60,000 race at Yonkers last Monday

Apart from Soho Burning Love and Chase Auckland, other smart performers sired by Auckland Reactor have been the inaugural NZ Harness 7000 winner Willie Go West, Gold Reactor (Redcliffe 2YO Sales Classic), Shining Oro (Vicbred Platinum Metro), the Menangle winners Red Reactor 1:50.9 ($135,743), Accelere (1:51.4) and Please Shuddup (1:51.8), the Gloucester Park winners Delightfulreaction 1:57 ($209,011) and Antero 1:55.2 ($130,930), the Melton winner Plutonium and the talented Reactor Now (1:52.2).

A number of ex-pat Kiwi pacers have tasted success in North America. They include The Great Buzz 1:51.8 ($135,590), Love The Blues (1:50.6), Thunderfromthethrone (1:50.8), Atomic Blast (1:51.4), Its Alldown To Luck (1:51.4), Two Fiftyeight (1:53.8) and Smoke N Reactor (1:54).

As a son of supersire Mach Three and one of the best winning members of the noted Flora family, there is good reason to expect Auckland Reactor to continue to make a name for himself as a sire.

By Peter Wharton